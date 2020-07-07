Canelo multi-year deal with DAZN no longer ‘the most lucrative in sports’

Amanda Westcott / NFL

Hailed as a breakthrough deal for boxing, Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez put pen to paper on a massive 11-year deal with DAZN in 2018.

At the time, DAZN and Canelo’s representatives at Golden Boy Promotions hailed the contract as ‘the most lucrative deal in sports’.

Last night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes trumped that effort to overtake The ‘Cinnamon’ One.

Canelo, the current middleweight and super-middleweight champion, could earn up to and above $500 million over five years. But at the moment, his $365 million standard agreement is less than what Mahomes signed to become NFL’s highest earner.

Mahomes is now tied to The Chiefs until at least 2032.

Whether Canelo can top Mahomes, a deal that also includes clauses to push it over half a billion – is dependent on the opponent and circumstances of his events.

Making his first appearance on the new platform in late 2018, Canelo is three bouts into his tenure with the streaming service.

As the ink dried, Canelo couldn’t hide his excitement.

“I’ve always liked a challenge and this is yet another challenger in my career,” he said. “Being part of this historic deal will require me to prepare myself even more. To offer fans even better performances.

“At the same time, I am humbled to be selected to lead this new vision for the sport of boxing. It will without a doubt be for the benefit of the fans.”

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya added: “This is easily one of the best days in the growing history of Golden Boy Promotions.

“We are committed to making this sport as accessible as possible. At an affordable price for all the fans. My dream has been to make boxing a sport for all.

“DAZN has the perfect platform to make this dream come true, and with the biggest star in the sport at the helm of this journey, I have no doubts that we will succeed in unimaginable ways.”







CANELO vs MAHOMES

Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP, joined THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED. The interview took place this past March on HBO. Mahomes talked about his career.

Here’s a revealing video clip from the episode.

In it, Mahomes states how he, ‘didn’t understand how to read defenses until halfway through last year.”

A year in which he was all-dominating on his way to ultimate glory in the NFL.

Furthermore, this episode is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

HBO Sports is collaborating with UNINTERRUPTED, to present this innovative, unscripted series. Presented periodically throughout the year, the show offers unfiltered conversation and debate with some of the biggest names in sports, culture, music, and entertainment. The March 7 episode was filmed in Chicago.