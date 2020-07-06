Conspiracists respond to Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder glove wrap footage

ESPN / FOX

Glove conspiracy theorists are still not satisfied that Tyson Fury did nothing to his gloves in the few minutes before battering Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

For five months, YouTube has been awash with videos of a tired and drawn out accusation that Fury had something foreign in his attire or altered them in some way for the contest.

Even Deontay Wilder’s brother, a cruiserweight boxer named Marsellos, added to the rumors with his own allegations via social media.

Marsellos said: “You know it’s crazy when you great they got to do everything that’s underneath real to figure out how to stop you.

“The most wicked s— about is people on your own team will do anything for the hate. Money will help them opps (opponents) take you down.

“It was discovered by doctors that my brother has a dent in the side of his head. This is due to a blunt object struck against his head from his last fight.

“No glove or fist was able to cause the damage, according to the autopsy (tests).

“My daddy once told me if you pull a gun out on someone, you better kill them. Because if you don’t, they are going to come back and kill you. “The king is about to rise again. We coming for blood.”

TEAM DEONTAY WILDER WITNESS

To finally end the argument, BT Sport – the TV network of Fury, put forward footage of the WBC heavyweight champion getting his hands wrapped before the Wilder rematch.

Jay Deas, Wilder’s trainer, watched on intently and was present the whole time as Fury was attended to by new coach Sugarhill Steward.

Despite the eyewitnesses and video evidence, some Fury disbelievers gave one standout example of why this doesn’t disprove their claims.

MARGARITO MENTIONS

“The inspection can’t detect every bit of cheating techniques. Antonio Margarito’s gloves and paddings were all inspected. But he managed to cheat. It’s videos and pictures during the bout that give clues,” said one.

Another added: “Dear Tyson Fury fans,

“The present commission and all the present officials failed to catch Luis Resto’s illegal gloves & hand wraps, Felix Trinidad’s illegal hand wraps, and Antonio Margarito’s loaded hand wraps!

“So their presence at the 2nd Wilder vs Fury fight means nothing!”







A third stated: “And yet Margarito didn’t get caught vs Cotto. Tito Trinidad cheated like that. Kenny Bayless was the same ref for Fury Wilder 2. I missed it when Margarito cheated vs Cotto. Stop bringing up the dirty boxing commission.”

A fourth also gave their view: “Miguel Cotto had his team in the locker room when Margarito got his hands wrapped for the first fight as well and the commission still missed it. You’ll act like Fury couldn’t mess with the padding during his ring walk.”

It seems whatever response is given by Fury, his team, or TV network, those who don’t believe the Wilder victory was genuine will still push their own unproven narrative.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay