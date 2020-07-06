Oscar De La Hoya begins sparring this month, several opponents emerge

📸 HBO

Oscar De La Hoya is joining the current trend of boxing legends stating they’ll be making a comeback without actually confirming a fight.

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Sergio Martinez and Lennox Lewis have all outlined their current training status, leading to speculation regarding opponents.

Similar has now happened with the Golden Boy promoter, who is now 47-years old and hasn’t fought since 2008.

Revealing his plans, De La Hoya told Ring Magazine: “I’ve been thinking about it (a comeback) more and more each day.

“I’ve been actually training and actually running. Who knows if it (any said event) will take place at the end of the year or early next year. But I’m getting there. I feel really good.

“I start sparring in two weeks (around July 17). Maybe we can have (talk more) in a couple of weeks. We’ll see how I feel with a black eye.”

De La Hoya could conceivably be ready to compete around the fall. Whether that’s in an exhibition, Masters League, or full capacity is anyone’s guess.

The more likely scenario would be similar to that of Julio Cesar Chavez and Jorge Arce. The Mexican greats put on an entertaining glorified spar for the masses earlier this year.







OSCAR DE LA HOYA OPPONENTS

As for opponents, the likes of Ronald ‘Winky’ Wright, Shane Mosley, and even Golden Boy team-mate Bernard Hopkins have been mentioned.

Mosley and Hopkins both hold victories over De La Hoya and would give options for revenge. Whilst Wright would be a great fan option.

Both are around the same age but never managed to share a ring during their respective tenure.

Whatever happens, De La Hoya is seemingly bitten by the bug once again as the boxing world prepares to welcome back several familiar faces in 2020/21.

Furthermore, Tyson vs Holyfield III could merely be the hors d’oeuvre to many future attractions featuring past world champions.

