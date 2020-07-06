MTK Global announces fifteen fights as summer schedule hots up

MTK Global is delighted to announce the fight cards for three action-packed MTK Fight Night events later this summer.

The events will be held behind closed doors at the LS-LIVE in Wakefield, and will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The first show takes place on Tuesday 11 August, as world title challenger Jono Carroll (18-1-1, 4 KOs) squares off with the always-entertaining Maxi Hughes (20-5-2, 4 KOs) at 133lbs.

Belfast hero Sean McComb (10-0, 5 KOs) has an intriguing clash against ex-Southern Area champion Siar Ozgul (15-4, 3 KOs), plus there is a fantastic battle between unbeaten Craig MacIntyre (11-0-1, 4 KOs) and hard-hitting Darren Surtees (12-1, 8 KOs).

Undefeated rivals Sahir Iqbal (7-0, 1 KO) and Maredudd Thomas (11-0, 2 KOs) meet in a terrific bout for the WBC Youth welterweight crown, and Dublin ace Pierce O’Leary (4-0, 1 KO) will look to continue the perfect start to his professional career when he steps up in class against fellow unbeaten fighter Harry Limburn (6-0).

The second event will happen on Tuesday 25 August, and sees unbeaten star Lewis Crocker (11-0, 6 KOs) go up against former Southern Area champion Louis Greene (12-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBO European welterweight title.

British and Commonwealth bantamweight king Lee McGregor (8-0, 6 KOs) fights on the bill too, facing a tricky test at 122lbs against Southern Area super-bantamweight champion Ryan Walker (11-1, 2 KOs).

A superb clash will also occur at 140lbs, as undefeated Irish champion Gary Cully (10-0, 5 KOs) faces off with Welsh champion Kieran Gething (9-2-2, 2 KOs).

Elite prospect Blane Hyland (3-0) returns to action on the card as well, while amateur sensation James McGivern makes his professional debut, with opponents to be announced for those two fights.

The third event goes down on Tuesday 1 September, and is headlined by the highly-anticipated British and Commonwealth super-lightweight title fight between Akeem Ennis Brown (13-0, 1 KO) and Philip Bowes (20-3 3 KOs).

Unbeaten sensation Dan Azeez (11-0, 7 KOs) defends his English light-heavyweight title against Andre Sterling (11-2, 4 KOs), plus there is a cracking showdown at 147lbs as undefeated Darren Tetley (20-1, 9 KOs) fights Liam Taylor (21-1-1, 10 KOs) in a British title eliminator.

Rounding up the bill is a great clash between Padraig McCrory (10-0, 4 KOs) and Mickey Ellison (12-2, 4 KOs), while rising star Elliot Whale (2-0) also returns in his hardest bout to date against Corey McCulloch (4-0).

MTK Global Chief Strategy Officer Paul Gibson said: “It feels good to finally be able to announce the return of MTK Fight Nights with these three exciting shows.

“There are a lot of unique challenges to pulling a card together in the current climate but these fifteen matches guarantee some cracking fights.

“The remit was to make as many quality 50-50s as possible and the fact we’ve been restricted to matching domestically only adds to intrigue of the contests. It’ll be action from first bell to last.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan added: “Our first show on August 11 sees Jono Carroll returning following his incredible victory against Scott Quigg in March.

“Sean McComb and Siar Ozgul always bring excitement, so having them face each other is certain to lead to fireworks, and then we have two outstanding 50-50 fights as Craig MacIntyre faces Darren Surtees, and Sahir Iqbal goes up against Maredudd Thomas.

“Pierce O’Leary rounds off our first show, and he has looked tremendous in his career so far, so we can’t wait to see him back in the ring.

“Our second card on August 25 is just as packed, with Lewis Crocker competing for his first title in a terrific fight against Louis Greene, and it’s great to have Lee McGregor back too after his brilliant bout with Kash Farooq in November.

“Gary Cully against Kieran Gething is an extremely interesting fight that I can’t wait to see unfold, and the fans will see two stars for the future when James McGivern and Blane Hyland are in action.

“On September 1 we finally see the British and Commonwealth title fight between Akeem Ennis Brown and Philip Bowes, and those two have been desperate to face each other.

“Dan Azeez continues his impressive progression in a top fight against Andre Sterling, and Darren Tetley vs. Liam Taylor is an exceptional contest between two fighters on the cusp of the British title.

“We then have another excellent 50-50 battle as Padraig McCrory faces Mickey Ellison, plus Elliot Whale is back after two stellar performances in his career so far.”

Further news on the three cards, along with details on more MTK Fight Night events later this year, will be announced in due course.