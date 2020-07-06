Mick Hennessy talks Shakan Pitters vs Chad Sugden, Channel 5 return

Promoter Mick Hennessy has discussed the return of his company to Channel 5 following the coronavirus break in play.

Hennessy Sports will stage big-time championship boxing on free-to-air television on Saturday 22nd August when fierce rivals Shakan Pitters and Chad Sugden collide for the Vacant British Light-Heavyweight title on the terrestrial UK network.

He said, “It’s been extremely tough for everyone throughout the country these past few months, but key and frontline workers have kept us safe and going through these hard times and with the vast majority of the public adhering to the lockdown rules we’re now starting to come through, but there’s still a long way to go and we must be vigilant,”

“With live sport on TV starting to return after months off-air, I’m delighted to finally bring boxing back with a bang on free-to-air TV screens on Channel 5 and what a fight to return with between Shakan and Chad and the prestigious British title on the line,”

“I believe that it’s vital that sport and boxing reaches the biggest viewing audience possible and I’m delighted that with our broadcast partner Channel 5 we can deliver this fight live on terrestrial TV in the UK to an audience of millions and more importantly it’s absolutely free to watch.”

“It’s been very tough on Shakan and Chad who were ready to go a week before the first fight and then it had to be postponed following the lockdown. Since then they’ve had to maintain their discipline through training at home and keep positive despite the uncertainty of when the fight would be rescheduled, but through patience and perseverance it’s now on,”

“We have worked step-by-step with the BBBofC and followed the Government guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone involved with the event, but sadly, though, we are unable to allow fans into the venue at this present time,”

“Whilst it will be a strange experience not feeling the raw energy and passion of the crowd as Shakan and Chad engage in what I believe will be a thrilling fight, through technology and innovative production ideas from the team at Channel 5 we will deliver a special first class presentation that will go a long way to fill the void of fans not in the venue.”

In association with Ladbrokes and Infinitum, Hennessy Sports will present the exciting five-fight card headlined with the highly-anticipated Pitters v Sugden clash, plus the comeback of Brixton cruiserweight title contender Isaac Chamberlain; Birmingham super-welterweight and Love Island star Idris Virgo; fast-rising Sevenoaks middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr and a further Area Championship title fight to be confirmed.

The event will be staged in a state of the art, arena sized and purpose built production studio, behind-closed-doors, with no public in attendance. In addition, strict medical protocols laid out by the BBBofC will be followed to ensure the health and safety of the boxers, trainers, staff, officials, medics and broadcast team working on the night.

This will be the first live championship boxing event of a busy schedule for Hennessy Sport on Channel 5 with more big title-fight shows to be announced in the coming weeks.