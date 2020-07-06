Jarrell Miller snarls at those calling for him to be banned from boxing

@bigbabymiller

US Heavyweight force Jarrell Miller is set to fight against any kind of suspension from the sport in the wake of yet another drug test failure.

Miller, 31, was flagged for a banned substance last week ahead of a July 9th return. The GW1516 finding was the fifth separate prohibited drug found in his system thus far during a career spanning more than a decade.

The uproar from fans, boxing personnel, and media alike have since been brushed off by Miller. ‘Big Baby’ is adamant he’s done nothing wrong this time around.

Talk of a long spell out of action or even a life exile has been bandied around. Although Miller doesn’t believe such banishing is sufficient in this case.

He even moved to call those seeking a suspension ‘fools’.

“GOD, Allah has a plan for us all. I never question the creator’s plan for my life,” said Miller. “I will remain strong, confident, and continue moving forward on this difficult journey.

“One that I am definitely built for.

!To my family, team, friends, and fans. I THANK you for your continued love and support through this tough time. I love you guys for genuinely standing with me.

“I’ve seen and heard several individuals calling for me to be banned from boxing… Such FOOLS!

“I have a lot to say on that s—. But it’s a conversation that I’ll revisit at another time.”

JARRELL MILLER U-TURN

Previously, Miller had revealed he would accept any forthcoming sanctions. That stance obviously didn’t last long.

A shorter spell out, like the six-month ranking ban given by the WBA when he tested positive for three substances before the Anthony Joshua bout, would probably be acceptable to Miller.

“I’m prepared to accept my suspension. I’m willing to do my monthly testing duration for my suspension.

“But to be banned for life, no, you’re out of your mind, because I did my due diligence,” he pointed out.







Top Rank is yet to give an official stance on the future of Miller after Bob Arum signed him up as a possible future opponent for Tyson Fury.

Carlos Takam was drafted in to face Jerry Forrest in place of Miller this Thursday night.

