EXCLUSIVE: John Ryder reacts to huge fan buzz surrounding Canelo fight

Emilio Sanchez

British super-middleweight contender and former world title challenger John Ryder is hoping to move one step closer to a fight with Canelo.

Following the decision by Billy Joe Saunders to step aside despite signing a contract to face Canelo last May, Ryder has gone a step up the opponent ladder.

Saunder exclusively told WBN he wanted more time to prepare after enduring sporadic training during the lockdown. This has now opened the door for Ryder and others.

Ryder, along with former opponent Callum Smith – who many thought he beat (lost via decision), are in the frame with the likes of Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Jermall Charlo.

Other outside possibilities lie with Caleb Plant, David Benavidez, Jaime Munguia, and Chris Eubank Jr.

Hoping to be the chosen one, ‘The Gorilla’ is patiently awaiting any possible call.

“Currently, we’re in the dark on what’s happening with Canelo. We are just waiting for Team Canelo to weigh up their options. Tell us once they make a final decision,” Ryder exclusively told World Boxing News.

“It’s hard as I haven’t got a title. But I believe I rightfully should be the champion (after beating Callum Smith).

“I’m hoping his team acknowledges that. I hope they see me as the true number one super middleweight in line.”

CONTACT & BUZZ

Asked about possible contact by Eddie Hearn to Team Canelo, Ryder responded: “I’m really not sure about any response Eddie got from Canelo.

“But I know the fight has had a huge response on social media. People really want to see this fight,” he added.

On the whole Canelo vs Saunders saga, Ryder backed up his fellow Brit’s decision not to accept the offer at less than one hundred percent.

“Billy Joe doesn’t dance to anyone else’s tune. Rightly so. He sees himself as the champion going into that fight. He wants the appropriate time to get ready,” the Londoner pointed out.







CANELO CHANCES

Concluding on his chances of being chosen and what he may do if Canelo goes down another road, Ryder was still optimistic about a big-name opponent.

“I think there are probably a few more who have a better chance of fighting Canelo than me, especially with the travel restrictions. But I’m hoping I’m well up there.

“But if not Canelo, then to rematch Calum Smith. Or even fight Billy Joe, that would be great for the British fans.

“Failing that, and if I have to go to America when things open up, then a big name such as Daniel Jacobs. That would lead me towards title fights.”

