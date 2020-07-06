‘Britain’s Worst Boxer’ to be trained by 2007 conqueror

Ricky Owen is back in boxing – training ‘Britain’s Worst Boxer.’

The Swansea southpaw was once the star of the Matchroom stable known for his one-punch knockouts.

Robin Deakin was on the receiving end in November 2007.

He was handed a rare stoppage defeat by Owen and now he’s being trained by the Welshman for what he says will be his last fight, a bareknuckle scrap with Mark Handley at London’s Indigo at O2 on Saturday, September 12.

Owen quit boxing because of cuts after 16 straight wins and works as a personal trainer at the Bomkings gym in his home city.

Deakin said: “I moved to Wales for my girlfriend and when Ricky found out I was here, he came round to see me.

“Ricky told me: ‘I train fighters and I want to train you and get you a win in your last fight.’”

Deakin is convinced he will bow out with a win, saying: “I’m going to hurt him this time.

“It’s personal between us. He wouldn’t last 10 seconds with some of the people I’ve been in with and I need to deal with him.”

Deakin and Handley have boxed twice before.

The first fight ended in a draw and Handley won the rematch.

Deakin is hell bent on revenge, saying: “There’s no way I’m losing to him.”