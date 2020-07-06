Billy Joe Saunders vs Chris Eubank Jr. war of words strays below the belt

Frank Warren

Billy Joe Saunders and Chris Eubank Jr. could be ready to share the ring again in 2020 if their recent exchanges are anything to go by.

On the back of Saunders telling WBN he’s open to facing Eubank in December after a fight with Canelo collapsed, the pair began baiting each other on social media.

“We’ve got Callum Smith for December. Then there’s Andrade for December and there’s Eubank for December. But ideally – for me, it would be Smith,” said Saunders in an exclusive interview with World Boxing News.

Barbs were then traded between them on the same day.

Eubank said: “Billy Bottle Job Saunders won’t fight Canelo in two months? – I’m ready to go in two days! So a fight in September, no problem.”

Saunders replied: “Silly b—–ks, sit back (or) I will b—- slap you. You s— yourself from GGG.”

The latter must have hit a nerve as Eubank felt compelled to respond to the Gennadiy Golovkin quip.

In an eye-popping and below the belt retaliation, the Brighton man turned the heat up a notch.

“Eddie Hearn (former promoter) already told everyone why my fight with GGG didn’t happen.

“Two months isn’t enough time for the drugs Billy Joe Saunders uses to get in shape, to leave his system. So he pulled out of the Canelo fight.

“Guess he’s just got to go back to beating up women again.”

The only drugs I use is Viagra for when I dismantle your mum‘s Fanny😎 https://t.co/PrN7BXrXXi — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) July 4, 2020

As if things could get any fiercer, Saunders then brought Eubank’s mother into the equation.

“The only drug I use is Viagra. For when I dismantle your mum‘s f—–.”

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS vs CHRIS EUBANK JR II

In the six years since Saunders defeated Eubank on a wafer-thin decision, the British stars have been linked to a return on more than one occasion.

This time around seems different. A Pay-Per-View encounter is firmly on the cards as a path has been cleared directly.







Callum Smith wants the Canelo bout. Meaning Saunders will only have Eubank and Demetrius Andrade to choose from. The UK fans know which fight they want to see.

Whether it can be worked out that they meet again remains to be seen. But one thing is for certain, the bad blood will never go away.