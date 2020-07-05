Tyson Fury racehorse wins debut in 17:00 at Doncaster, comes in 20/1

Mikey Williams

A racehorse WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury allowed using his name romped home at 20/1 in its debut race at Doncaster.

Ridden by Megan Nicholls, Tyson Fury won by a length and a half as delighted boxing fans scooped big winnings.

The three-year-old was given the famous title earlier this year, with the blessing of ‘The Gypsy King’. The colt could now be in line for some big races.

TYSON FURY COLT

Offspring of Iffraaj and Za Za Zoom, Tyson Fury, like the boxer, is a mix of Great British and Irish.

Next time out those odds will be far shorter than today.

Fury is due to fight Deontay Wilder in a trilogy battle later this year following a delay due to coronavirus.

WBC LIGHTWEIGHT

In other WBC news, the lightweight division is hotting up.

The world of boxing can celebrate the incredible set of matches that are being put together in the lightweight division.

This weight category is a classic one. Some of the greatest fighters in history have come from this category.

Roberto Duran, Pernell Whittaker, Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar DeLaHoya, just to name a few ruled in the 135-pound class.







Vasily Lomachenko is The WBC Franchise champion. He holds the WBO and WBA championship will be facing the IBF champion in the ultimate unification clash in September.

WBC champion Devin Haney will be making a voluntary defense against an opponent to be named in the coming days. This will be followed by the two mandatory defenses of his WBC title

Multi division world champions Jorge Linares and Javier Fortuna will meet in the ring during the month of August. Luke Campbell is to meet Ryan Garcia on a date to be determined.

This tournament in the lightweight division will certainly provide tremendous excitement in the world. Stay tuned for more news.