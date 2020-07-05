Jarrell Miller pleads innocence, says there was no ‘needle in the booty’

📸 Ed Mulholland

American heavyweight Jarrell Miller is still hoping to salvage his career after testing positive for the fifth banned substance of his career.

‘Big Baby’ broke his silence last week, taking no responsibility whatsoever for yet another failed test, the third of his boxing tenure.

The undefeated puncher was found to have GW1516 in his system for the second time after being flagged for the prohibited drug last year.

Prior to facing Anthony Joshua for the world heavyweight title, Endurobol – as it’s more commonly known, was present along with two other adverse findings.

Explaining how it may have happened again, Miller was adamant he was innocent of any wrongdoing this time around.

“A lot of people don’t understand that GW1516, there’s not much I can really say on the whole matter due to legalities that we’re dealing with right now,” said Miller to Fight Network.

“But let’s get one thing straight, this is not a needle in the booty. It’s not a needle in the stomach. This is something that was ingested.

“We don’t know if it was contaminated. We are investigating as of right now. Me and my team are just working diligently to get the facts one hundred percent straight.”







JARRELL MILLER OUT OF POCKET

He added: “Why the hell would you think, I would go back and do something repeatedly, knowingly. Coming back in my return fight and with the finical setbacks, the hardship I’m dealing with in my life?

“If I know that it was a substance that was damaging, I would not be taking it.

“I’ve spent thousands of dollars on my own products. I have taken either sponsorships or products around my house, out of my own pocket.

“To spend to get tested to make sure we’re clean products.”

Where the 31-year-old goes from here is anyone’s guess, but not many top promoters would touch him with a barge pole.

Bob Arum will no doubt be thinking long and hard about the deal they have in place. Whilst the Nevada State Athletic Commission will have to dish out some sort of punishment.

In 2019, Miller missed out on being officially banned as he wasn’t fully licensed at the time of the failure. This time around, at least one Commission will have the opportunity to act.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay