DAZN unveil summer boxing schedule through August 2020

Streaming service DAZN has unveiled its boxing schedule for the summer following a long delay due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Releasing information to the media on the major events, the London-based outfit said the following:
Boxing returns on DAZN this summer with three U.S. cards in five weeks from Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing USA.
On Friday, July 24, Golden Boy presents 2019 consensus “Prospect of the Year” Vergil Ortiz Jr. against Samuel Vargas in their previously scheduled welterweight attraction from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.
On Saturday, Aug. 15, Julio Cesar Martinez will defend his WBC World Flyweight title against McWilliams Arroyo as Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA returns in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
On Friday, Aug. 28, former three-division world champion Jorge Linares is back in action against top-ranked Javier Fortuna in a clash of lightweights at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and presented by Golden Boy.
All three events will be broadcast live and exclusive.
Undercard information and additional event details will be announced shortly.
Sam Eggington vs. Ted Cheeseman
Saturday, Aug. 1 Brentwood, England
(DAZN-US/Sky Sports UK)
Terri Harper vs. Natasha Jonas
Friday, Aug. 7 Brentwood, England
(DAZN-US/Sky Sports UK)
Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes
Tuesday, Aug. 11 Wakefield, England
(ESPN+)
Felix Cash vs. Jason Welborn
Friday, Aug. 14 Brentwood, England
(DAZN-US/Sky Sports UK)
Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo
Saturday, Aug. 15 Tulsa, Okla.
(DAZN-US/Sky Sports UK)
Cecilia Brækhus vs. Jessica McCaskill
Saturday, Aug. 15 Tulsa, Okla.
(DAZN-US/Sky Sports UK)
Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin
Saturday, Aug. 22 Brentwood, England
(Sky Sports Box Office UK)
Katie Taylor vs. TBD
Saturday, Aug. 22 Brentwood, England
(Sky Sports Box Office UK)
Lewis Crocker vs. Louis Greene
Tuesday, Aug. 25 Wakefield, England
(ESPN+)
Jorge Linares vs. Javier Fortuna
Friday, Aug. 28 Indio, Calif.
(DAZN)
Further events will be added when confirmed.