DAZN unveil summer boxing schedule through August 2020

Streaming service DAZN has unveiled its boxing schedule for the summer following a long delay due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Releasing information to the media on the major events, the London-based outfit said the following:

Boxing returns on DAZN this summer with three U.S. cards in five weeks from Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing USA.

On Friday, July 24, Golden Boy presents 2019 consensus “Prospect of the Year” Vergil Ortiz Jr. against Samuel Vargas in their previously scheduled welterweight attraction from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, Julio Cesar Martinez will defend his WBC World Flyweight title against McWilliams Arroyo as Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA returns in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

On Friday, Aug. 28, former three-division world champion Jorge Linares is back in action against top-ranked Javier Fortuna in a clash of lightweights at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and presented by Golden Boy.

All three events will be broadcast live and exclusive.

Undercard information and additional event details will be announced shortly.

CONFIRMED AUGUST BOXING EVENTS

Sam Eggington vs. Ted Cheeseman

Saturday, Aug. 1 Brentwood, England

(DAZN-US/Sky Sports UK)

Terri Harper vs. Natasha Jonas

Friday, Aug. 7 Brentwood, England

(DAZN-US/Sky Sports UK)

Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes

Tuesday, Aug. 11 Wakefield, England

(ESPN+)

Felix Cash vs. Jason Welborn







Friday, Aug. 14 Brentwood, England

(DAZN-US/Sky Sports UK)

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo

Saturday, Aug. 15 Tulsa, Okla.

(DAZN-US/Sky Sports UK)

Cecilia Brækhus vs. Jessica McCaskill

Saturday, Aug. 15 Tulsa, Okla.

(DAZN-US/Sky Sports UK)

Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin

Saturday, Aug. 22 Brentwood, England

(Sky Sports Box Office UK)

Katie Taylor vs. TBD

Saturday, Aug. 22 Brentwood, England

(Sky Sports Box Office UK)

Lewis Crocker vs. Louis Greene

Tuesday, Aug. 25 Wakefield, England

(ESPN+)

Jorge Linares vs. Javier Fortuna

Friday, Aug. 28 Indio, Calif.

(DAZN)

Further events will be added when confirmed.

