Boxing TV Schedule – Forthcoming DAZN televised events

World Boxing News provides a full Boxing TV Schedule of confirmed fight events televised by DAZN USA in the coming months.

2020

FRIDAY JULY 24

Vergil Ortiz vs Samuel Vargas

SATURDAY AUG 1

Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman

FRIDAY AUG 7

Terri Harper vs Natasha Jonas

FRIDAY AUG 14

Felix Cash vs Jason Welborn

SATURDAY AUG 15

Julio Cesar Martinez vs McWilliams Arroyo

SATURDAY AUG 22

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin

FRIDAY AUG 28

Jorge Linares vs Javier Fortuna

SATURDAY OCT 3

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos

SATURDAY OCT 17

Lewis Riston vs Miguel Vazquez

ABOUT DAZN

DAZN was founded in London and first launched in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Japan in August 2016. In Canada the following year.

It launched in the United States and Italy in 2018, and in Spain and Brazil in 2019.

The streaming service holds exclusive deals with Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing USA to broadcast events for a monthly fee.