Boxing TV Schedule – Forthcoming DAZN televised events

World Boxing News provides a full Boxing TV Schedule of confirmed fight events televised by DAZN USA in the coming months.
Vergil Ortiz vs Samuel Vargas
Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman
Terri Harper vs Natasha Jonas
Felix Cash vs Jason Welborn
Julio Cesar Martinez vs McWilliams Arroyo
Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin
Jorge Linares vs Javier Fortuna
Lee Selby vs George Kambosos
Lewis Riston vs Miguel Vazquez
DAZN was founded in London and first launched in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Japan in August 2016. In Canada the following year.
It launched in the United States and Italy in 2018, and in Spain and Brazil in 2019.
The streaming service holds exclusive deals with Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing USA to broadcast events for a monthly fee.