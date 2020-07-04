Las Vegas venue booked for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III, back-up set

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are one step closer to having final confirmation of the date and venue for their massive trilogy fight in 2020.

The New Las Vegas Raiders Stadium, which WBN reported would stage the fight if possible, is now booked for December 19.

All going well with coronavirus and cases lowering in the coming months, Fury and Wilder will battle it out for the WBC heavyweight title.

As WBN first stated, the MGM Grand will host as back-up if it proves impossible for the Allegiant Stadium to be utilized.

Explaining what’s going on, Top Rank supremo Bob Arum is hopeful the collision will go ahead this year.

BOB ARUM

WBN has previously suggested it could be as late as February, which may well prove to be the case as COVID-19 cases soar.

“That is the date that we all want,” Arum told Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That’s the date that both sides are happy with.

“Whether we’ll be able to do it in the stadium with limited seating, we don’t know. That’s in the hands of the gods.

“Whenever they fight, I think it’s going to be a huge type of attraction. To do it as the first fight at Allegiant Stadium would be something really special,” he added.

COVID-19

On the outbreak conditions delaying the third installment, Arum said: “By Dec. 19, people will say, ‘Yeah, maybe by then, the worst is over. They can do it.

“If I start saying September, I open up can of worms. If we can get spectators, maybe at the MGM or at Allegiant or whatever, we’ll keep everybody in the bubble. We’ll get spectators.

“But I’m not asking for that now. And I don’t know if that’ll be possible.”







TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

Right now, it does seem more likely that Fury vs Wilder III will be held at the MGM Grand. Hopefully with around a 30 to 50 percent capacity.

The way the United States is currently dealing with the spread of the virus, though, there’s no guarantee of anything moving forward.

Top Rank will continue to put on bouts inside their ‘MGM Bubble’ and further attempt to secure some kind of atmosphere for the biggest events.

The hard work continues.

