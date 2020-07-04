Chris Eubank Jr, Billy Joe Saunders reignite feud as rematch opens up

Amanda Westcott / Stephanie Trapp

Chris Eubank Jr. and Billy Joe Saunders have reignited their war of words as a possible December clash opens up for the British pair.

As Saunders ruled out a fight with Canelo Alvarez in September when speaking to World Boxing News on Thursday, Eubank was mentioned as one of three targets.

The WBO super-middleweight champion told WBN: “We’ve got Callum Smith for December. Then there’s Andrade for December and there’s Eubank for December. But ideally – for me, it would be Smith.

“It’s a massive fight and I want to give the fans massive fights. The Canelo fight would have been lovely but I’m not going into it without a good solid camp.

“I want to give the fans proper fights. But if they (Team Canelo) are trying to take money away and giving me less time, then it won’t happen.

“I want to win. It’s as simple as that. If they said we’ll do Canelo again next May and gave me the date, then it could happen then.

“But now, I’m looking at getting a run out in October. Then it will be a massive fight in December,” he concluded.

With Smith already putting himself forward to begin talks with Canelo for the fall, Saunders would likely turn to Eubank in the current climate.

An all-British affair and a rematch of their close 2014 battle would certainly be a fan-favorite for later this year.

The pair have already begun the groundwork with a Twitter spat late on Friday evening, UK time.

“Billy Bottle Job Saunders won’t fight Canelo in two months? – I’m ready to go in two days! So a fight in September, no problem,” stated Eubank.







BILLY JOE SAUNDERS vs CHRIS EUBANK JR II

In typical fashion, BJS has a reminder for Eubank that he pulled out of an arranged clash with Gennadiy Golovkin a few years ago.

“Silly b—–ks, sit back (or) I will b—- slap you. You s— yourself from GGG,” said the Hatfield man.

Whatever happens from now until September, Saunders, and Eubank are expected to try to get a run-out before the holiday period kicks in.

Who know by then whether the pair would then agree to another meeting in what would now be a multi-million-pound affair.

