WBC Top 40 Heavyweights (July 2020): Deontay Wilder leads the way

Another missing month leads the World Boxing Council into the Top 40 heavyweight rankings for the month of July, with Deontay Wilder still at the helm.

Jumping from May due to a lack of action, the WBC has revealed the list with minimal movement.

In the top ten, Oleksandr Usyk remains perched behind Wilder. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is getting ready to challenge current title-holder Tyson Fury by February 2021.

Next in line are Luis Ortiz and former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. Both have mysteriously leapfrogged ex-interim challenger Oscar Rivas.

From sixth to forty then remains unchanged.

British knockout artist Daniel Dubois is riding high on the list after picking up every belt on offer in the domestic UK ranks.

Dubois faces Joe Joyce later this year (Oct 24). The winner can expect to be rated in the top five.

WBC Rulings: Interim belt holder Dillian Whyte facing the WBC champion at that time must be agreed by February 2021.

HEAVYWEIGHT – WBC TOP 40 (July 2020)

CHAMPION: Tyson Fury

Interim Champion: Dillian Whyte

1. Deontay Wilder (US)

2. Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

3. Luis Ortiz (Cuba)

4. Andy Ruiz Jr. (Mexico/US)

5. Oscar Rivas (Colombia/Canada)

6. Joseph Parker (New Zealand)

7. Daniel Dubois (GB) SILVER/COMM/BBBofC

8. Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) INTL

9. Alexander Povetkin (Russia)

10. Michael Hunter (US)

11. Joe Joyce (GB)

12. Dereck Chisora (GB)

13. Charles Martin (US)

14. Efe Ajagba (Nigeria/US) * CBP/P

15. Agit Kabayel (Germany)





VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16. Robert Helenius (Finland)

17. Adam Kownacki (US)

18. Carlos Takam (Cameroon)

19. Frank Sanchez (Cuba) AMERICAS

20. Hughie Fury (GB)

21. Dominic Breazeale (US)

22. Arslanbek Makhmudov (Russia/Canada) NABF

23. Evgeny Romanov (Russia)

24. Martin Bakole (Congo/GB)

25. Simon Kean (Canada) INTL Silver

26. Bryant Jennings (US)

27. Sergey Kuzmin (Russia)

28. Marco Huck (GB)

29. Tony Yoka (France)

30. Otto Wallin (Sweden)

31. Junior Fa (New Zealand)

32. Zhilei Zhang (China)

33. Nathan Gorman (GB)

34. Jermaine Franklin (US)

35. Lukasz Rozanski (Poland)

36. Gerald Washington (US)

37. Cassius Chaney (US)

38. Hussein Muhamed (Germany)

39. Apti Davtaev (Russia)

40. Dempsey McKean (Australia)

* CBP/P = Awaiting Clean Boxing Program clearance.