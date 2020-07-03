Floyd Mayweather states his case for being The Best Boxer of All-Time

Stephanie Trapp

Floyd Mayweather has outlined why he believes his 50-0 record stands up to anyone’s, possibly even trumps any fighter in the history of the sport.

Mayweather was speaking after scouting through rankings list to see his name wasn’t mentioned at the top of most.

‘Money’ clearly sees his 50 victories as solid innings for any boxing career and says picking his move smarter should be detrimental to his accomplishments.

“Sometimes when I speak, I speak from the heart,” explained Mayweather to FightHype. “I don’t knock no fighter. I just speak the truth.

“You see some fighters that had 100 plus fights (like Julio Cesar Chavez) and they say he’s great because he’s got 109/4 (record). Out of the 109/4 he’s got 80 knockouts, but who did he beat in those fights?

“If I accomplished more than he accomplished in 50 fights then that means that he was working harder and I was smarter. It’s always about working smarter.

“When I fought (Genaro) Hernandez (in 1998 for the WBC title) when I was 21 and he was 31 or 32, they said that he had too much experience for me. But then after the fight, they said he was over the hill.

“When I fought Canelo, Canelo was the younger fighter. They said he was inexperienced, but we had had the same amount of fights when we fought. I was in my thirties and he was in his youthful years.

“When I faced Shane (Mosley) we were both in our thirties. He had just come off his biggest win against Antonio Margarito. Then when I beat him they said he was washed.

“When I faced Oscar (De La Hoya in 2007) he chose everything. From the gloves to the weight class.

“Again, Canelo and his team said we want to fight you at a catchweight because we believe we can beat you and I was over the hill.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER 50-0 RULES

“I’m not knocking these fighters, I’m just explaining what goes on in the sport of boxing. About people knowing this sport and people not knowing the sport.

“I don’t pay any attention to it. My saying is, ‘men lie, women lie but numbers don’t lie. Its the Mayweather rules and it’s totally different for me.”

Mayweather certainly has a case for being the best to ever lace up the gloves.

But due to him constantly being linked to a return and forever on the lips of the public, it could be some time yet until the five-weight world champion is fully appreciated longer-term.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay