Chad Sugden ready to finally trade blows with Shakan Pitters on Aug 22

Chad Sugden is looking forward to finally sharing a ring with Shakan Pitters as their title clash was rearranged for August 22.

The Newark battler said, “This was the news I had been waiting for for a long time and I just can’t wait now until August 22nd and to get in the ring and win that beautiful British title.”

“I’ve certainly missed my live sport on TV but now things are returning gradually with football and boxing and I’m thrilled that my fight will be broadcast live on Channel 5 and it’s free for anyone to watch,”

“This is going to be a great fight, I’m certainly not seeing this as an easy one. Pitters wants it bad and so do I. It’s down to who wants it more and who’s prepared to go that extra mile,”

“I’m gutted that my loyal fans won’t be there to see me lift the British title, but get the drinks and snacks in and switch on to Channel 5 and watch from the comfort of your own home.”

Hennessy Sports is thrilled to announce that big-time championship boxing will return live and on free-to-air television on Saturday 22nd August when fierce rivals Shakan Pitters and Chad Sugden collide for the Vacant British Light-Heavyweight title on Channel 5.

In association with Ladbrokes and Infinitum, Hennessy Sports will present the exciting five-fight card headlined with the highly-anticipated Pitters v Sugden clash, plus the comeback of Brixton cruiserweight title contender Isaac Chamberlain; Birmingham super-welterweight and Love Island star Idris Virgo; fast-rising Sevenoaks middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr and a further Area Championship title fight to be confirmed.

The event will be staged in a state of the art, arena sized and purpose built production studio, behind-closed-doors, with no public in attendance. In addition, strict medical protocols laid out by the BBBofC will be followed to ensure the health and safety of the boxers, trainers, staff, officials, medics and broadcast team working on the night.

This will be the first live championship boxing event of a busy schedule for Hennessy Sport on Channel 5 with more big title-fight shows to be announced in the coming weeks.