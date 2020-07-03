AIBA and WBA organizations team up in aid of athletes welfare

International Boxing Association Interim President Dr. Mohamed Moustahsane and World Boxing Association President Gilberto Mendoza keen to build strong relationships between organizations for the betterment of boxers.

WBA and AIBA wish to work towards three pillars: development, competition, and ethics.

Dr. Moustahsane has been invited as a guest at the World Boxing Association 99th Convention Official Opening Ceremony on Thursday. The two Presidents were in touch for some time, discussing the possibilities of cooperation.

’Since 2015, we have a lot of discussions. Now it is time to build something great for the sports and for our athletes,’ claimed Dr. Moustahsane.

WBA President stated that they are going ‘to work hard in order to elevate the quality of boxing to level it belongs.’

Both expressed a wish to create a task force for joint work. ‘It’s a pleasure to construct a new relationship,’ noted Mendoza.

‘We need to make sure our boxers will be the winners of this relationships’, concluded Dr. Moustahsane.