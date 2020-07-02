Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell ordered by WBC but not certain to happen

Stacey Verbeek / Mark Robinson

Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell have been ordered to fight by the WBC, potentially for the vacant WBC lightweight title, WBN can confirm.

With WBC champion Devin Haney eyeing a move up to 140 pounds, World Boxing Council chiefs are looking to fill the void.

The recently announced clash between Jorge Linares and Javier Fortuna was going to be for that title. Eventually, they had to settle for the Diamond strap.

This is good news for Campbell. The Briton now looks a shoo-in to be handed a crack at the crown once Haney officially drops the belt.

But pitching Ryan Garcia in with Luke Campbell doesn’t seem on the cards anytime soon. This is due to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States being worse than ever.

Travel restrictions aside, it would be much more likely to go down at some point in 2021 when things calm down a little.

The title may be put on ice as both Garcia and Campbell face alternative opponents until things open up fully.

Despite Matchroom and Eddie Hearn putting on events in his garden, staging Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell anywhere other than an area is probably a non-starter.

With Fortuna pulling out of the @luke11campbell fight, we have just been notified that the WBC have ordered Campbell v @KingRyanG Great fight! @dazn_usa @goldenboy 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9qxXzt3QrI — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 1, 2020

WBC LIGHTWEIGHT NEWS

