New trainer Dave Coldwell backs Lerrone Richards to shine in 12st division

Life is slowly returning to normal in Dave Coldwell’s Rotherham gym. With Jordan Gill and Hopey Price currently pencilled in to feature in Matchroom’s Fight Camp series in August, the pair have been joined by another fighter with Lerrone Richards now a part of Coldwell’s growing training stable.

The British and Commonwealth champion at 12st is set to defend his title against Umar Sadiq, and Coldwell is delighted to be working with the talented Londoner.

“Lerrone has been a great addition to the gym,” buzzed Coldwell when discussing the impact his newest student has made.

“He’s settled in really well and he’s made a great impression on the other lads in the gym and it’s brilliant to see them all getting along.

“The atmosphere in my gym has always been a positive one and Lerrone has stepped in and added to that in such a short time. I’m happy he’s here and I think we’ll make a great partnership.”

Coldwell added, “He’s been brought along nicely by his team to titles at super-middleweight, but I do think there’s a lot more to come from him.

“The domestic scene is shaping up nice right about now and beyond that, there’s a number of big fights for Lerrone if he keeps improving and learning.

“The 12st division has been one of the best for British boxing in recent years with the likes of Joe Calzaghe, Carl Froch, and George Groves, and Lerrone wanted to be in big fights just like those who went before him.”