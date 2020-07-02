Dillian Whyte fat shames Andy Ruiz Jr. despite weighing MORE in last fight

Dillian Whyte went for Andy Ruiz Jr. with vengeance yet again on social media as the pair continue their dislike for each other in the public arena.

‘The Body Snatcher’ was in bullish mood, as always, as Whyte fat-shamed Ruiz for the umpteenth time.

One thing Whyte forgot to mention was the fact he weighed MORE than Ruiz in his last fight than the Mexican has for eleven out his last twelve bouts.

Ruiz has only scaled higher than Whyte’s victory over Mariusz Wach once since 2014, and that was for his rematch defeat to Anthony Joshua.

On average, Ruiz has weighed 261 pounds through his entire career of 35 fights, ten pounds less than Whyte in December.

Despite this statistic, Whyte gave Ruiz a piece of his mind late on Wednesday.

“Go eat cakes man,” he told Ruiz. “When we made u offers to fight you weren’t serious.

“Now you spend half your money on sweets. You are looking for a payout. See you later fat guy.”

Those words led to a huge fan’s response. They fluctuated between some joining in the insults, to others backing Ruiz for the victory.

Comments included: “Dillian spends all week trying to get a payday from Fury then calls out Ruiz for trying to do the same.”

“Anyone who thinks a tip-top Ruiz is an easy night’s work for Whyte should find another sport.”

DILLIAN WHYTE vs ANDY RUIZ JR

There’s also the small matter of both having fights lined up. Whyte faces Alexander Povetkin on August 22. If he wins, Tyson Fury should theoretically be next.

Fury vs Whyte has been ordered by the WBC, provided ‘The Gypsy King’ gets through Deontay Wilder once again.

Ruiz, on the other hand, has a PBC heavyweight contender in his future, with the likes of Chris Arreola and Dominic Breazeale both being mentioned.

‘The Destroyer’ has already lost weight and be training hard alone and more recently with Jorge Capetillo in Las Vegas.

Pretty soon, the former world champion will then link up with Canelo trainer Eddy Reynoso for the first time.