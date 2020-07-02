Footage shows Tyson Fury getting hands wrapped for Deontay Wilder II

ESPN / FOX

The condition of the gloves worn by Tyson Fury has been a talking point ever since the Briton defeated Deontay Wilder in their high-profile Las Vegas rematch.

Fury dominated and stopped Wilder in seven rounds at the MGM Grand, prompting many conspiracy theories from supporters of Wilder.

From the gloves in the first fight being floppy to the return being loaded, Fury has been forced to react to the trolling ever since.

In a recent Instagram response, Fury called the allegations ‘bulls—‘ and stated there was nothing but mean fists inside the wraps.

Now, a video has been posted by Fury’s UK TV network in BT Sport. It clearly shows Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas watching every move backstage.

If anything untoward was going on, surely Deas would have noticed before leaving Fury’s side.

The World Boxing Council, who sanctioned the contest, has since aired their views through President Mauricio Sulaiman.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s difficult to understand,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports. “I was present in both fights, I was in the dressing room, in both fights. Both Wilder and Fury dressing room.

“One was in California, the other one was in Nevada. In both cases, there were at least three inspectors, in each dressing room.

“I was there before and after the fight. I saw the hand wraps. And I saw them with the gloves. I was in the ring when they came into the ring, and I was sitting right there during the fight.

“At no moment, in either fight, I saw anything that would look suspicious whatsoever. After the fight, they take off the gloves, they are handed to the commission.”

He concluded: “It’s very sad. Because to try and take away something from a huge victory, one of the greatest nights of the sport in the century, to try and put a blemish on that event, is so irresponsible. So stupid.

“It should not be given any consideration.”







TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

Fury and Wilder are set to go head-to-head again in the coming months, with a date of December 19th already in the pipeline.

Since losing in February, Deontay Wilder has not mentioned anything about glove-gate. But brother Marsellos did on social media.

The cruiserweight’s post is what reignited the topic as Marsellos said ‘no glove or fist’ could have made the damage caused to his sibling’s skull.

As it turns out, it merely was the fist of Fury.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay