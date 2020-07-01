Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III eyed for December 19 at the MGM Grand

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to come to blows for the third time by the end of the year, according to Top Rank supremo Brad Jacobs.

The pair, who met in December 2018 and then again in February 2020, both have a contract in place for a trilogy meeting.

Fury scored a stunning victory earlier this year on the back of an enthralling draw fourteen months earlier. The final installment was initially due to go down this month.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Top Rank, Frank Warren, and Shelly Finkel have been forced to wait.

Jacobs, speaking on behalf of the former, was optimistic the battle would happen in 2020. The MGM Grand is primed to host with around 8,000 fans present.

“We are focusing on December 19,” he told Sky Sports. We are hoping that, by then, we are back to a nearly normal situation. That may be a fifty percent capacity.

“We are looking all over the world. At this point, for the best location for this event. That will be narrowed down and we’ll see where it takes us.

“We are looking towards what the next step is. A small hall with 1,000 people? A big arena that holds 15,000 but with 3,000 inside? How close can people sit?

“It is a huge undertaking to reach this next step. We are investigating it actively.”

TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

Asked about staging current shows inside the MGM Grand ‘Bubble’, Jacobs is sure a scaled-up version could work for Fury vs Wilder III.

“For 24/7 six weeks before our first event, we went over our protocol. What to do when we had a positive test,” Jacobs revealed.







“We didn’t live in a fantasy world with no positive tests or fantasies. We prepared well. Our plans are now working seamlessly.

“When we have a positive test we follow a protocol, everybody is protected and we move on.

“Part of our business (paying customers) is not viable, but we made a conscious decision to move ahead.

“We have proper doctors, proper staffing, in place to properly deal with situations. To protect everybody which is the primary goal. It has been a challenge.”