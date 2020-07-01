Jarrell Miller takes absolutely NO responsibility for FIFTH time PED failure

Fight Network

Heavyweight Jarrell Miller has come out fighting on the fact he tested positive for what was a fifth separate performance enhancing drug over the weekend.

The 31-year-old has caused the boxing world huge dismay over the past fifteen months due to the fact a fighter can pop dirty so many times.

Many certainly see Miller as a blatant cheat, whilst others are struggling to give ‘Big Baby’ the benefit of the doubt.

Breaking his silence on the matter, the American clarified his position.

“This is something that was ingested,” Miller told Fight Network. “We don’t know if it was contaminated.

“We’re investigating as of right now. Me and my team are just working due diligently to get the facts 100 percent straight.”

Asked during the interview if he’d taken something this time around after admitting it for the Anthony Joshua fight, Miller answered: “No, I have never ever willingly take a steroid for performance enhancement purposes. No.

“Did I take something for healing properties, for injury, yes I have. Before a fight to win a fight and during a training camp, no, I have never done that.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He added: “Nobody can be more outraged than me. I’m the one that’s lost millions of dollars. I’m the one that’s had his career on the line.

“But I have to think about it with a straight mind. I have to figure it out.

“I have to sit down with my team. Get everything in order and get everything done in the right way.”

JARRELL MILLER PROMOTER

Miller’s promoter Dmitriy Salita spoke to WBN in the wake of the news. He wasn’t briefed on Miller’s feelings at that time.

“I am disappointed,” he exclusively told World Boxing News. “I was looking forward to July 9th and Jarrell’s return to the ring.







“This news is shocking to me as well. Hopefully, soon we will find out more facts.

“As Bob Arum said, we’re all going to be guided by the decision of the Nevada Athletic Commission.”

Furthermore, if found guilty. all the major organizations may move to impose up to a four-year ban on Miller.

This is despite calls for the former contender to face permanent exile from the sport.