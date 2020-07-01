Floyd Mayweather points to Manny Pacquiao KO loss in ratings argument

Chris Farina

Floyd Mayweather used a spectacular knockout loss inflicted on rival Manny Pacquiao when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing.

Covering the fact he wasn’t considered as the best welterweight of all time, an honor that went to Sugar Ray Leonard, Mayweather aired his views.

Unhappy at the suggestion that Leonard was better than him at 147 pounds, Mayweather cited fluctuating weights for his argument.

The fact Pacquiao was obliterated by a prominent lightweight to super-lightweight in Juan Manuel Marquez and the fact Leonard lost to Roberto Duran, Mayweather clearly believes he belongs at the helm.

WBN agrees with him. Mayweather and Pacquiao are certainly the number one and two of all time – without question.

In probably no consolation at all, Floyd Mayweather has been named the best WBC lightweight champion in history. Although judging by Mayweather’s comments, it’s the top spot at welterweight that interests him the most.

To add insult to injury, Pacquiao was also named above Mayweather on the list.

“Someone sent me something on who is the best welterweights,” Mayweather told FightHype. “When I sit back and look who is the best welterweight, they had Sugar Ray Leonard at number one.

“I had said before he was one of the guys that paved the way for myself. But then how could you have a guy that’s ranked number one when his first loss was to a lightweight Roberto Duran?

“Then, they also talked about me facing Marquez – which was at a catchweight of 144. But this is the same guy, Marquez who knocked out the number three ranked welterweight (in Manny Pacquiao).

“They had Pacquiao ranked number three at welterweight. But he got knocked out by Juan Manuel Marquez.

“Are they trying to say that basically he was too small for me but he wasn’t too small for Pacquiao?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

FLOYD MAYWEATHER CRITERIA

Taking a dig at some of the criteria, Mayweather concluded: “It’s crazy how all the ratings go nowadays.

“Of course, fighters are always gonna say, ‘I would have done this, I would have done that’ and ‘I should have been ranked here’.







“But if you’re looking at these so-called boxing experts you should really do your homework before you speak on certain subjects about boxing, I think.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. What else can I say?”

The ‘Money’ Man was recently named WBN Fighter of the Decade. Floyd Mayweather is one hundred percent in the shake-up for the greatest fighter ever to lace them up.