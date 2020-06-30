Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III build-up explodes with bombshell response

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set for an explosive trilogy meeting if the recent trading of barbs from their respective teams is anything to go by.

On the back of Team Wilder, through Deontay’s brother Marsellos, making bombshell accusations of foul play, Fury took to social media to show his disgust.

‘The Gypsy King’ now plans on punishing Wilder even more than he did when they met in Las Vegas back in February of this year.

Fury stopped an out-of-sorts Wilder in seven painful rounds.

He said: “This is just a quick video to address all this foul play talk from Deontay Wilder and his team. I just read an article (World Boxing News posted) before saying I might have had some blunt objects in my glove.

“Yea, two big nineteen stone seven, 275-pound destroyers in each glove. So yeah, getting punched to the temple may do that to you.”

👀👀👀 Tyson Fury has responded to this ⏬ Deontay Wilder 'head injury was not caused by glove or fist', claims brother https://t.co/1cAJpEKcO7 #DeontayWilder 🎥 gypsyking101 pic.twitter.com/Lbn3fDeZKr — 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿 𝘽𝙊𝙓𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 (@WorldBoxingNews) June 29, 2020

Fury continued: “But you know, not unless Deontay Wilder’s own trainer Jay Deas was in on the conspiracy as well. Along with all the Las Vegas State Commission guys who never left the room.

“Jay Deas was in the room while I had my hands wrapped. He examined them. He was in there when I had my gloves put on, examined them.

“Everybody else was in the room. They don’t leave you. We all know this.

“So everybody citing foul play… bulls—!.

“The next time I’ll put a dent in his boxing career and end it. Because it’ll be two knockout losses in a row. Bye-bye forever.”

TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

‘The Bronze Bomber’ himself has never made any such accusations against Fury as a flood of YouTuber bid to make a name for themselves in posting the conspiracy.

At least they’ll be able to thrash out their differences one more time as the contracted third fight will go ahead before February 2021.

Wilder has a lot to prove after looking well below-par in the second bout. The loss came on the back of an enthralling draw fourteen months prior.

The American almost put Fury through the canvas. Furthermore, like the warrior he is, the WBC champion rose to come back even stronger.