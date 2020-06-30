Exclusive: Sam Jones on Jarrell Miller ‘mental’ PED crutch, stable update

Mark Robinson / S-Jam

Manager Sam Jones has given his reaction to the Jarrell Miller drug test saga as well as giving an update on the future of his fighters.

One half of S-Jam Boxing, Jones looks after the affairs of several contenders, including heavyweight hope Joe Joyce.

Discussing the Miller problem, first and foremost, Jones says a fifth career substance find could be a crutch the American leans on in training.

JARRELL MILLER

“Jarrell Miller is a good guy. He’s a fun guy to be around,” Jones pointed out to World Boxing News. “I can’t say I hate him because of his PED use, but what I can say is he doesn’t belong in boxing.

“For Jarrell, it’s obviously a mental thing. Something in his head tells him he can’t box without PED in his system,” he added.

JOE JOYCE

On Joyce and the rest of his talented bunch, Jones told WBN of what’s to come over the next few months.

“With Joe, we ideally want him to get out before Daniel Dubois if that’s at all possible,” pointed out the Derby man in regards to the British, Commonwealth, and European title bout being rescheduled for October.

“We’re hoping to make that happen pretty soon. Joe is back in full training. He’s sparring, looking great, and is ready to get back in the ring.”

LERRONE RICHARDS

Furthermore, in a new move, Jones confirmed Lerrone Richards is now settled with a new coach.

“Lerrone is now training with Dave Coldwell. I believe Dave will take him to another level,” he predicted. “I genuinely believe he’s going to do a serious job on a very capable fighter in Umar Sadiq.

“The best of Lerrone Richards is coming and Dave is the perfect match for him.

GUIDO VIANELLO

“We also have a new signing on the horizon which will be revealed in due course, but I can say that heavyweight Guido Vianello will be straight back in the ring this July.

“As for Kody Davies, we’re aiming for the end of August to early September to see him back in action.







“The debut of John Hedges, who recently signed with Matchroom and will be a huge star – I can promise you – will be making his debut very soon,” concluded Jones.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay