Brad Foster backed for world title challenge ahead of return on BT Sport

The eyes of the nation’s sport fans will be on Brad Foster when he looks to bring the Lonsdale belt back to the Midlands.

The 22-year-old can secure boxing’s biggest prize with victory over James Beech Jnr on Friday, July 10.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, the fight will be held behind closed doors at BT Sport’s studios in East London – but a huge television audience will be tuning in to watch.

Manager PJ Rowson said: “Everyone has been waiting for boxing to return – and it’s not just boxing fans who will be tuning in.

“There are no Premier League games on that day and no other major televised events, so if people want to watch live sport, they will have to watch Brad.

“It’s a shame for all Brad’s supporters that they can’t be there. He has massive support from Lichfield, Birmingham and across the Midlands, but at least they will be able to tune in to watch him on BT Sport.”

“Other fighters jump up and down trying to get the spotlight without achieving anywhere near what Brad has achieved.

“Brad has earned this chance by winning big fights against the odds.”

Rowson believes armchair fans who tune in will see a fighter heading to the top.

“This has already been a great journey,” he said, “and I don’t know where it’s going to end.

“Brad gets better and better every time I see him. He wants to learn, he wants to keep improving and I really do believe that he will challenge for a world title.”

Beech Jnr fancies he’s capable of ruining those plans.

The 23 year old from Walsall has won Midlands Area belts at super-featherweight and featherweight and Rowson said: “We are not looking past him.

“He’s proved himself as a championship level fighter by winning Midlands titles at two weights.

“We know he’s going to give everything to get his hands on Brad’s belts.”