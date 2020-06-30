Andy Ruiz Jr. working hard, dropping weight and looking good in the gym

Former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is getting back to his best after moving his training camp to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ruiz had been in Californa, initially, working out on his own in a bid to stay focused during the pandemic.

Weeks on, and Mexico’s first top division ruler is looking sharp as he participates in sessions with a friend of WBN, Jorge Capetillo.

WBN asked Capetillo for an update on Ruiz but was told the 30-year-old is simply trying to stay away from the limelight and doing his job.

With a lot to prove, Ruiz is hell-bent on landing another shot at Anthony Joshua following a disappointing showing in 2019.

Bashing up Joshua in June to shock the world, Ruiz had the title belts at his mercy and just needed to remain lasered in on remaining at the helm.

As it turned out, those six months as four-belt champion were a curse as Ruiz held a 24-week party, which sadly for him, continued until a trip to Saudi Arabia for the rematch.

Joshua kept in shape, as he always does, and did a job on Ruiz via the jab. Ruiz simply wasn’t mobile enough and was carrying far too much baggage.

ANDY RUIZ JR – TOP FIVE

Fast forward another six months and it’s all change again for Ruiz. He now knows what he’s lost and fully intends to get it back.

Due to a previous reign, Ruiz could be just one or two wins from another opportunity, having been linked to fights with Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, and Luis Ortiz.







A warm-up will be necessary for the big puncher before Ortiz could be the ideal stepping stone to a redemption shot.

As long as Ruiz stays in the zone, he will remain one of the top five heavyweights in the world. With Canelo coach Eddy Reynoso set to be added to the team soon enough, they only way is back up for the likable fighter.

