Round Two for classic console game Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out?

Anyone who was lucky enough to grow up in the 1980s and to own a Nintendo Entertainment System is already aware of how fun the original Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out was.

Interestingly enough, relatively few are aware that Punch-Out began as an arcade game as opposed to a console-based system.

There were nonetheless several revolutionary features associated with the Nintendo version.

Not only was Punch-Out one of the first games to use a first-person perspective, but many felt that the graphics themselves were far ahead of their time.

It should, therefore, come as no great surprise that Nintendo traditionalists as well as the younger generation of gamers both still love Punch-Out.

This is why we have been quite excited to learn that a new iteration may already be in the works.

A Host of Ongoing Rumours



The truth of the matter is that rumours involving a new version of Punch-Out are certainly nothing new. They can even be traced as far back as when Super Nintendo first emerged; fans claiming that a the second part in the series would soon be released. While none of these were ever confirmed, we are all aware that Punch-Out remained a solitary hit. This could even be one of the reasons why it has remained so popular.



However, it seems that Mike Tyson himself has recently come out to confirm that a sequel to the original could very well become a reality. This actually makes a great deal of sense at the moment due to the fact that virtual sports is one of the most popular entertainment genres. Assuming that any legal concerns are addressed and that the franchise is able to obtain the necessary capital, what might we expect from a new version of Punch-Out?



Digital Bells and Whistles



Fans of retro gaming are likely to be disappointed, as the chances are high that any new version will be jam-packed full of innovations. As it will likely remain a first-person game, we also have to wonder whether Punch-Out may be made available for VR headsets such as the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift. Another important point to mention here is the presence of artificial intelligence (AI). In the past, it was rather easy to beat many of the original opponents once their unique patterns were discovered. So, taking down Mike Tyson himself was much more of a reality that players were led to believe.



All of this is likely to change thanks to the presence of machine learning. The opponents themselves may even be able to adapt their strategies around the actions of Little Mac (assuming that this character is not renamed). This should make any new version of Punch-Out much harder to defeat. Die-hard fans are likely to be captivated with what is in store and yet, nothing is for certain.



Although it seems as if Mike Tyson is eager to get this new iteration on its digital feet, major hurdles such as funding and licensing are undoubtedly present.

At the moment, it is still game of watch and wait.