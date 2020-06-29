EXCLUSIVE: Ex-champ unsure if Jarrell Miller is able to rebound again

📸 Ed Mulholland

Jarrell Miller will struggle to make inroads in a boxing career a second time following yet another failed drug test, according to ex-world champion Ishe Smith.

‘Big Baby’ popped dirty for the fifth time in three drug tests earlier this week, completely wrecking a planned return on July 9.

Top Rank had pulled Miller from the brink of career apocalypse previously after a world title clash with Anthony Joshua was scrapped.

Miller was due to earn a $7 million purse to face AJ in New York until being flagged for a trio of banned substances.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the first fight in some eighteen months for Miller is now off the table.

Smith, an IBF ruler at 154, says he’s had some contact with Miller at intervals over the years and doesn’t believe the heavyweight is bad to the bone.

Giving his reaction, Smith exclusively told World Boxing News: “Jarrell Miller is a good guy. He’s a big heavyweight with a gentle heart and has always been very nice when I have spoken to him in the past.

“The first test and all the combinations of banned substances was very disheartening. Like he had a cocktail of s— in his body. Like he had to know (what was in there).

“But this time is worse. People are forgiving by nature, and you pull this s— again?

“I like Miller, I still think he’s a good dude. But I don’t know how you can rebound after back-to-back infractions regarding PEDs.

“He’s cost himself millions of dollars and his reputation is his forever tarnished. It’s truly sad.”

‘Sugar Shay’ added: “Every fighter has to look in the mirror at some point.

“You can’t blame the trainer, the cutman, the judges, and the crowd. At some point, you have to take responsibility.

“Miller needs to take full responsibility for this. For how many bouts was he actually clean? – One has to wonder.”







JARRELL MILLER FUTURE

Furthermore, even promoter Dmitriy Salita is unsure of how to move forward with the controversial figure.

“I am disappointed,” Salita exclusively told WBN. “I was looking forward to July 9th and Jarrell’s return to the ring.

“This news is shocking to me as well. Hopefully, soon we will find out more facts.

“As Bob Arum said, we’re all going to be guided by the decision of the Nevada Athletic Commission.”