Remote scoring not needed as Miguel Berchelt stops Eleazar Valenzuela

Zanfer

WBC super featherweight world Miguel Berchelt shook off the ring rust Saturday evening, stopping the rugged Eleazar Valenzuela in the sixth round of a lightweight non-title bout at TV Azteca Studios.

Berchelt (38-1, 34 KOs) knocked down Valenzuela (21-14-4, 16 KOs) in the opening round. He then continued with a body-head assault until the referee stopped the contest.

It was a furious, sustained offensive output for Berchelt. He landed 201 of 321 power blows (62.6 percent connect rate).

Valenzuela landed only 37 of 305 total punches.

For Berchelt, he can look ahead to the potential all-Mexican title showdown against Oscar Valdez.

The former featherweight world champion is the WBC’s No. 1 contender at super-featherweight.

“Now what follows is the expected fight against Oscar Valdez,” Berchelt said. “Every fan wants to see that fight. We are ready for that war.

“I felt great. But the altitude Mexico City hit me a little bit. It is not easy to fight in Mexico City. But thank God we got the victory.

“Eleazar is a tough fighter. He endured everything I threw at him. He gained my respect. My experience as a world champion pushed me forward.”

In other action:

Junior Featherweights: Alan David Picasso (14-1, 5 KOs) UD 8 Florentino Perez Hernandez (14-6-2, 9 KOs). Scores: 80-72 3x 79-73, 79-74, 78-74.

Junior Welterweights: Omar Aguilar (18-0, 17 KOs) TKO 1 Dante Jardon (32-7, 23 KOs).







REMOTE SCORING

Promociones ZANFER had implemented an exemplary administrative and medical protocol that has been executed with excellence.

WBC super featherweight champion Berchelt fought Valenzuela in a non-title bout in the special event produced by Tv Azteca

Having safety as the only priority for boxing to hold events without public. And being a major factor to limit the number of persons participating in the event, the WBC had adjusted the “WBC Remote Judging System“.

It has been used for the last two years to evaluate and train ring officials. A solution to use this program in boxing events during the current conditions.

Last night’s fight was the second event in which judges officiated remotely, off-site. Three judges scored from the tv studio and three more scored from home in the United States.

All six scorecards were official but not needed.