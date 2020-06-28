EXCLUSIVE: Jarrell Miller promoter shocked by FIFTH career drug test fail

DAZN

The promoter of heavyweight Jarrell Miller, former fighter Dmitriy Salita, has given his reaction to WBN on the back of the shock news from Saturday night.

Firstly, Salita was asked for his thoughts on Miller testing positive for a banned substance yet again.

Including a failure in his days of Glory Kickboxing, Miller has now been flagged for an adverse finding on five occasions.

Ahead on his fight with Anthony Joshua in the summer of 2019, Miller popped dirty for three separate steroids. The prior and latest one takes the total to a quintet.

It’s quite an unbelievable scenario for a man who was given a second chance by Top Rank and Bob Arum. This is despite his previous misdemeanor.

“I am disappointed,” Salita exclusively told World Boxing News. “I was looking forward to July 9th and Jarrell’s return to the ring.

“This news is shocking to me as well. Hopefully, soon we will find out more facts.

“As Bob Arum said, we’re all going to be guided by the decision of the Nevada Athletic Commission,” he added.

SILENCE

Miller has once again withdrawn into silence, as he did when the Joshua results were published. An initial apology then led to Miller completely distancing himself from the sport.

His Twitter account hasn’t been used since March 2019. The American’s Instagram has been deleted.

Where he goes from here is anyone’s guess. But the dismay from the boxing community will give ‘Big Baby’ few options.

Reporter Kieth Idec had the inside track on what kind of substance was in Miller’s system.

“Bob Arum just told me that Jarrell Miller tested positive for one of the same three banned substances for which he tested positive prior to the Anthony Joshua fight. Unreal.”

Jarrell Miller is Top 3 in both punches thrown per round (63) and punches landed per round (21) for heavyweights. Many wondered how a man that size could be so active. We are reminded once again how and why. — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) June 27, 2020

JARRELL MILLER ACTIVE

For the AJ collision, Miller ingested GW501516, EPO, and HGH. It’s thought GW501516, also known as Endurobol, was the culprit this time.

The drug is illegal and dangerous if used by athletes. It obviously assisted in making Miller one of the most active heavyweights during fights despite his massive frame.

Regularly weighing around 300 pounds, Miller had a perfect record. The 31-year-old was touted as a future world champion.







At present, he’ll be lucky to get licensed and signed by any of the major promotional outfits or TV networks.

Furthermore, his reputation will never recover.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay