COVID-19 is in for the fight of its life with Robert Duran

Boxing legend Roberto Duran is in great spirits despite being diagnosed with COVID-19. The former world champion looks set to knock the disease spark out.

Duran, who is revered the world over as one of the toughest fighters of all time, is spending time in hospital as a precaution.

At 69 years old, Duran is in the vulnerable category. Therefore, measures must be taken to ensure his safe recovery.

Both the WBA and WBC have since wish ‘Hands of Stone’ well.

“The World Boxing Association (WBA) sends its best wishes to the legend Roberto Duran, who was diagnosed with Covid-19. His son Robin informed through his social media.

“Manos de Piedra” (“Hands of Stone”) is one of the most important fighters in the history of Latin American boxing. A lifelong ally of the WBA.

“Several media reported on Thursday that he had been hospitalized with viral symptoms. He was awaiting the results of the virus.

“However, his relatives confirmed that he was positive for Covid-19 in the evening.

“His sons reported that the symptoms are mild and that Duran is stable and calm regardless of the diagnosis.

“The former Panamanian boxer has always been willing to support the WBA in all its events and programs. This feeling is mutual.

“So the pioneer organization is following very closely the progress of its friend.

“Roberto is a strong and brave man who has won the toughest battles in and out of the ring. The WBA family prays for Duran and wishes him a speedy and successful recovery.”







WBC on ROBERTO DURAN

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman posted a picture of Duran in the hospital at the request of the family.

.@robertoduranbox is in great spirits . His family asked us to share this picture with the boxing world .

Con el permiso de la familia Durán compartimos esta imagen que el hospital de panama ha publicado pic.twitter.com/cC4wj2VRBq — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) June 27, 2020

Sulaiman stated: Roberto Duran is in great spirits. His family asked us to share this picture with the boxing world.”

Furthermore, WBN would like to wish Roberto Duran all the best with his speedy recovery.