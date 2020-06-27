Brad Foster praised ahead of ring return on July 10

Brad Foster returns to where his boxing journey began next month looking to put his name alongside the ring greats.

Professional boxing returns after the lockdown with a show at BT Sport’s studios in Stratford, East London, on Friday, July 10 that’s topped by Foster defending his British and Commonwealth super-bantamweight titles against James Beech Jnr.

The fight gives 22 year-old Foster then chance to become the youngest fighter to win the Lonsdale belt outright for 18 years.

The record books show greats such as Lennox Lewis and Carl Froch won the Lonsdale belt outright and Foster gets his chance to join them next month.

His journey to the British and Commonwealth titles began in the cafeteria at BT Sport studios.

Manager PJ Rowson said: “That was where I first met Brad.

“I was there at a Total Combat show and one of the fighters introduced me to Brad and his dad, Martin.

“Brad was only 17 years old and I didn’t believe he could be as good as I was told he was.

“He just seemed like a polite young man to me, but I said I would go along to see him spar, and the first time I saw him I thought: ‘This kid is special.’

“He was a 17 year-old flyweight and sparred 13 rounds with middleweights. I knew if he could do that he had something.”

Foster went on top make his professional debut a few weeks after his 18th birthday and he’s gone on to win Midlands, British and Commonwealth belts.

Victories over Josh Wale, Ash Lane, and Lucien Reid have left Foster on the brink of bringing the Lonsdale belt to Lichfield.

“For me, it’s the most prestigious boxing belt in the world,” said Rowson. “Not many fighters win the Lonsdale belt outright – and that’s because it’s so hard.

“These days there are a lot of easier options available to fighters and managers. But Brad enjoys challenges. He was the underdog when he won the Midlands title and the British title and every time he is challenged, he steps up.”