Lack of United States interest in Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua a big worry

JD Sports

World Boxing News has conducted research into the interest generated stateside surrounding an undisputed heavyweight title clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Despite being the first of it’s kind since the days of Lennox Lewis, WBN has uncovered that Google, Bing, and Yahoo are not registering many queries on the subject.

In fact, Fury vs Joshua is not even in the top twenty Google boxing searches, which should be a concern to the promoters.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has gone out on a limb with Fury in recent years, although the results of his venture into the US market have been mixed.

Only Fury’s bouts with Deontay Wilder have garnered anything more than a whimper to American audiences.

Las Vegas shows versus Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin failed to sell over half the respective areas, even less if you take away complimentary tickets.

The two fights with Wilder have done considerably better, although the first was a disappointment in terms of heavyweight title fights on US soil.

TYSON FURY

Due to the nature of the draw in December 2018, and the assault by Arum in familiarizing Fury with fans, the rematch did a lot bigger numbers. But saying that, it’s still absolutely nowhere near where a fight of that magnitude should have been.

The top division remains the biggest moneymaker. You only have to look at the Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes list to tell you that as Wilder vs Fury sold 1.2 million Pay-Per-Views.

But that’s all good and well with a home fighter involved in Wilder. The US fans had someone to cheer for. Tyson Fury vs AJ is a hell of a lot different.

The fight isn’t even registering on the Richter scale in terms of making any serious inroads into what has always been the sport’s most lucrative cash pool.

Looking into where the fight has landed stateside, it doesn’t make for good reading. This is despite a huge announcement by both Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren that an agreement has been reached on a 50-50, two-bout deal.

Granted the United States has a lot going on now with a virus and protesting over the running of the country. But there’s certainly plenty of work to do for when the fight can actually happen in 2022.

MOST GOOGLED BOXING SUBJECTS

US Market – Last 12 months

1/ Mike Tyson

2/ Floyd Mayweather

3/ Deontay Wilder

4/ Mike Tyson comeback

5/ Boxing

6/ Mayweather

7/ Pacquiao

8/ Manny Pacquiao

9/ Heavyweight

10/ Wilder vs Fury

11/ Andy Ruiz Jr.

12/ Gervonta Davis

13/ Adrien Broner

14/ Mayweather Promotions

15/ ESPN Boxing

16/ Canelo

17/ Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury

18/ World Boxing News

19/ Pound for Pound Boxers

20/ Errol Spence Jr.







*Research conducted through Google, Yahoo, and Bing Search. Also through the WBN analytic database of 1.5 million US views per month.

*World Boxing News is now the most viewed independent and non-corporate boxing website in the World. This is according to Similarweb and Alexa.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay