Raphael Igbokwe vs James De la Rosa tops Texas PPV card on July 11

The stars on Saturday night, July 11, will be big and bright as FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast hosts its first domestic $5 Pay Per View Deep in The Heart of Texas.

Live from Houston beginning at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local time) the popular Facebook platform will deliver a crowdless, Texas-sized ten-bout fight card in partnership with Force Train Promotions and NextFightUp.

Veteran PBC and Showtime blow-by-blow broadcaster Ray Flores will partner with two-time heavyweight world champion Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs and world title challenger Miguel Flores on the commentary.

The PPV presale is currently open and fight fans can register now to catch the all the action exclusively for only $5, at facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE and facebook.com/NextFightUp.

This event is the second of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s new $5 PPV series, as a June 6 event live from Michocan, Mexico, delivered four live Facebook fights in only the second live boxing card anywhere since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down events in Mid-March.

“As we all adapt to the continuing effects of this global pandemic, we remain committed to helping boxers safely get back into the ring, and entertaining fight fans everywhere for only $5,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “We’re excited to have found some early success for FIGHTNIGHT LIVE PPV and we’re pleased to have this next opportunity to deliver live fights from U.S. soil with an all-star broadcast team featuring Ray, Shannon and Miguel.”

The July 11 event is headlined by an eight-round middleweight matchup between Houston-born Nigerian fighter Raphael “Trouble” Igbokwe (14-2, 6 KOs) and Mexican-born Texan James De la Rosa (23-5, 13 KOs). The co-featured contest showcases the debut of decorated female amateur Danielle Perkins, the 2019 World Games Gold Medal winner from Team USA Boxing. Perkins takes on the hard-hitting Monika Harrison (2-0-1, 1 KO) of Brooklyn, N.Y., in a six-round contest for the American Boxing Federation Cruiserweight Title. Others to watch include undefeated welterweight Jarrod Tennant (6-0, 3 KOs) – who is trained by Jack Mosley – unblemished Dominican super featherweight sensation Eridson Garcia (7-0, 6 KOs), and welterweight Robert Redmond (7-2-2, 6 KOs), among others.

“NextFightUp is so proud to be able to bring boxing back to Texas and allow fighters to advance their careers as well as be able to get back to providing for their families. We are also proud to help other participants in the fight game which includes the trainers, cutmen, commission staff and event workers,” said Joseph Vredevelt.

“The health and safety of everyone involved is our top priority which we have taken painstaking measures to ensure. We hope to be able to provide affordable boxing entertainment for all fans and be an example of proper safety protocol in our sport for other promoters to follow in this time of COVID-19.”

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Summer 2020 PPV shows will be officially announced in the coming weeks as athletic commissions approve event dates.