Staggering allegations aimed at Floyd Mayweather over 54-0 ‘retirement’

Astonishing accusations have been aimed at Floyd Mayweather over the retirement and swift un-retirement of WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin.

Earlier in the week, Wanheng was announced to have hung up his gloves on 54-0, taking away the record held by Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather previously held a mark of 50-0 after defeating Conor McGregor in 2017.

Losing the benchmark was seen as a blow to the five-weight world title-holder. Just days later, Wanheng released a statement to the WBC revealing he’d made no such confirmation.

Speaking to the Asian Boxing Council, the WBC learned the following information.

“We are pleased to confirm that the current World Boxing Council minimumweight world champion Wanheng Meenayothin has not retired from professional boxing.

“The champ will look to make his next defense of his WBC world title in the coming months,”

This retraction from Wanheng led to a forum conversation between fans asking whether Mayweather was involved in the Thai boxer’s decision.

Quite a remarkable allegation to make, with some questioning whether Mayweather had even PAID Wanheng to fight on until he loses.

Shocking in the current climate to allude to any foul play on the part of the ‘Money’ man.

For now, his record is safe. Menayothin has ambitions to continue at 34 years old having signed a deal with Golden Boy Promotions.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER 50-0

One man who was happy about the fact Wanheng had retired, though, was UK commentator Barry Jones.

Over the moom that WBC Minimumweight Champ Wanheng Menayothin has retired at 54-0, Meaning he takes away the record from Mayweather.

Money has the much better resume but the last fight against McGregor wasnt a fight, so justice is served. — Barry Jones (@BarryJonesBox) June 21, 2020

The Welshman doesn’t believe Mayweather deserves to hold the record previously owned by Rocky Marciano.

“Over the moon that WBC Minimumweight Champ Wanheng Menayothin has retired at 54-0. Meaning he takes away the record from Mayweather.

“Money has the much better resume but the last fight against McGregor wasn’t a fight. So justice is served,” said Jones.

Sitting in front of Wanheng’s immediate future could be a mandatory clash with Filipino Melvin Jerusalem, who sits at number one in the WBC Rankings.







Either that or Wanheng could decide to move up in weight for a crack at Kenshiro Teraji. It would be some match-up between the pair.

As for Floyd, he’s happily retired and training fighters at his world-famous Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas.

WBC lightweight star Devin Haney was the latest to spend time learning from one of the greatest of all time.

