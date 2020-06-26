Eddie Hearn’s Backyard BBQ: Four August events revealed for Fight Camp

Mark Robinson

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom have released details of a four-week boxing bonanza to begin on August 1 in the promoter’s backyard.

Nineteen bouts are so far on offer as Matchroom reveals a full rundown. It all culminates in a Pay-Per-View event.

“Matchroom are delighted to announce the full schedule for ‘Fight Camp’. The series is an unrivaled summer of elite boxing based at the Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex.

“The first three weeks to be shown live on Sky in the UK and DAZN in the US. The final week to be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office,” read the information outlined to WBN.

Hearn’s garden will provide a unique setting. The 41-year-old has decided against going down the route of using a purpose-built TV studio or hotel synonymous with the sport.

As no fans will be present, Eddie Hearn and his father Barry had no hesitation in hosting the fights on their multi-million-pound property.

“The unique and ground-breaking outdoor setting overlooking the city of London will play host to huge world title clashes alongside British and Commonwealth title showdowns. Plus heavyweight wars and countless other title fights.

“Matchroom brings top tier boxing back to the screens of fights fans across the UK and US,” they added.

FULL RUNDOWN

AUGUST 1

Matchroom’s summer of boxing launches with a bang on Saturday, August 1. Sam Eggington (28-6, 17 KOs) puts his IBF International Super-Welterweight title on the line against Ted Cheeseman (15-2-1, 9 KOs) in a guaranteed barnburner

Belfast’s big-hitting James Tennyson (26-3, 22 KOs) takes on Cardiff’s Gavin Gwynne (12-1, 2 KOs). They battle for the vacant British Lightweight title.

Chatteris talent Jordan Gill (24-1, 7 KOs) meets Watford’s Reece Bellotti (14-3, 12 KOs). It’s an electric Featherweight battle.

Fast-rising Ipswich Heavyweight Fabio Wardley (8-0, 7 KOs) steps up to take on Middlesbrough’s Simon Vallily (17-2-1, 7 KOs). They scrap for the vacant English belt.

Finally, gifted Sheffield Super-Lightweight Dalton Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) squares off with Liverpool’s Nathan Bennett (9-1, 2 KOs).

AUGUST 7

Terri Harper’s (10-0, 5 KOs) defense of her WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World titles against British rival Natasha Jonas (9-1, 7 KOs) headlines week 2 on Friday, August 7.

She is supported by Bournemouth’s Chris Billam-Smith (10-1, 9 KOs). He defends his Commonwealth title against undefeated Cardiff man Nathan Thorley (14-0, 6 KOs).

Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler (12-1, 9 KOs) gets his second outing of the year against Adam Harper (9-1).

Oldham Lightweight prospect Aqib Fiaz (5-0) steps up against Birmingham’s former Midlands Area Champion Kane Baker (13-6).

Leeds Featherweight prospect Hopey Price (2-0). He fights on UK soil again following his win on the huge Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua 2 show in Saudi Arabia.

AUGUST 14

Felix Cash (12-0, 8 KOs) puts his Commonwealth Middleweight title on the line for the second time. Cash faces former world title challenger Jason Welborn (24-8, 7 KOs) at top of week 3’s bill on Friday, August 14.

Recent Matchroom signing Zelfa Barrett (23-1, 14 KOs) meets Ireland’s undefeated Eric Donovan (12-0, 7 KOs). The pair fight over ten rounds.

Northampton Super-Welterweight Kieron Conway (14-1-1, 3 KOs) takes on Rotherham’s Navid Mansouri (20-3-2, 6 KOs).

Watford Super-Bantamweight Shannon Courtenay (5-0, 2 KOs) faces the toughest opponent of her career in Rachel Ball (5-1).

Hard-hitting Super-Middleweight menace John Docherty (8-0, 6 KOs) looks for his second win of the year.

AUGUST 22

Fight Camp concludes with an unmissable night of blockbuster action on Saturday, August 22 on Sky Sports Box Office.

Dillian Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) defends his WBC Interim Heavyweight world title against Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs).

Irish legend Katie Taylor (15-0, 6 KOs) defends her undisputed lightweight world titles. Her opponent is TBC.

There’s more Heavyweight action on offer as Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) returns to the ring against Russia’s Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs).

Furthermore, Luther Clay (13-1, 5 KOs) faces Chris Kongo (11-0, 6 KOs).







EDDIE HEARN BACKYARD

The Eddie Hearn Backyard BBQ shows begin in five weeks.

