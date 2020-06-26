‘No more than a fiver! – Eddie Hearn post-lockdown Pay-Per-View blasted

Promoter Eddie Hearn has been blasted for announcing a Pay-Per-View as part of a four-event return to the sport for Matchroom Boxing UK.

Hearn, 41, is hosting a series of backyard BBQ shows beginning on August 1, culminating in a final Sky Sports Box Office blockbuster on August 22.

Due to their only being four bouts named topped by Katie Taylor and Dillian Whyte facing an old warhorse in Alexander Povetkin, fans are bemoaning a PPV price.

With unemployment massively high due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hearn’s decision has been met with a barrage of abuse.

Statements of ‘It should be no more than a fiver!’ and ‘Only four fights and it’s PPV’ have been circulating on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Another said: ‘Whyte vs Povetkin on PPV? – You must be joking, Povetkin is ancient’.

Whilst one stated they would be happy to pay provided Katie Taylor fights Amanda Serrano.

Talks have been taking place between the pair, although Serrano’s team recently announced the fight was off despite the seven-weight world champion agreeing four times.

Taking to the media, Hearn moved to state he’s hopeful a deal can be revived.

Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing Development, is delighted with the cards. He said: “Eddie Hearn has supplied a sizzling summer schedule in August, starting with three Sky Sports shows packed with British talent.

“Sam Eggington against Ted Cheeseman should be a classic clash. While the exciting trio of Jordan Gill, Fabio Wardley, and Dalton Smith will be eager to impress.

“Terri Harper has already endeared herself to fight fans with her remarkable success story. But Natasha Jonas is a genuine threat as we return to Matchroom HQ with a high-class World Title fight.

“Anthony Fowler and Chris Billam-Smith have big ambitions. They cannot afford slip-ups on the same bill.

“Felix Cash defends his Commonwealth belt against the dangerous Jason Welborn on our third action-packed show.

“We’ll get another chance to see Shannon Courtenay in action. She is a rising talent with an entertaining style.

“It’s also a perfect platform for Kieron Conway and Zelfa Barrett to showcase their skills.







EDDIE HEARN FIGHT CAMP

“Fight Camp ends with fireworks as Dillian Whyte risks his world title ambitions against the big-hitting Alexander Povetkin, live on Box Office.

“Katie Taylor can cement her status as one of the sport’s finest fighters when she returns to action on another fantastic bill.

“We’re back with a red-hot line-up of live boxing!”

Sadly, some don’t agree with this notion. There may need to be one or two more additions to the PPV bill in order to ease the discontent.

Martin Bakole, who Hearn seems to be grooming as his next heavyweight PPV star, facing Sergey Kuzmin will certainly need more back-up.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay