Frank Warren’s best ‘mullers’ Eddie Hearn’s best – warns Tyson Fury

World top division champion Tyson Fury shared fan art this week containing the best of Frank Warren’s stable versus the best Matchroom has to offer.

The WBC ruler says the two heavyweight stars currently at the helm with Warren would ‘muller’ their Eddie Hearn-promoted counterparts.

A poster, made by @merisdesigns on Instagram, shows Warren alongside Fury and ‘The New Mike Tyson’ Daniel Dubois. On Hearn’s side is Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

According to Fury, there’s no contest in both match-ups.

‘The Gypsy King’ is confident the pair would easily deal with AJ and Whyte.

“Our side will muller your side,” promised Fury, who is hoping to meet Joshua in a two-fight double set for 2021/22.

WBN recently spoke to the WBC regarding Fury vs Joshua. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed that it may in fact be Whyte who gets the chance first.

Whyte is the mandatory challenger and is now set to face the winner of Fury vs Deontay Wilder III – a contracted trilogy offering.

“Even our annual convention ruled and ordered on each division. Therefore, it is clear that the rules have to be followed,” Sulaiman told WBN.

“The WBC has consistently confirmed that a mandatory bout between the WBC world heavyweight champion must take place with the mandatory challenger and Interim champion Dillian Whyte. This must take place after Fury-Wilder III.

“Under those circumstances, and with an order in place, the WBC would not consider a request to elevate anyone in the heavyweight division to Franchise Champion before that division’s mandatory obligations are fulfilled.”







TYSON FURY vs DILLIAN WHYTE

Fury now potentially has two roadblocks in the way of a multi-million dollar saga with Joshua for all the marbles.

Wilder will no doubt be focused on revenge. Whilst Whyte has always been confident of victory over Fury.

We wait and see what transpires once the Wilder trilogy is complete.

“The World Boxing Council has great respect for our current world champion in Tyson Fury. We recognize his impressive victory in capturing the title this past February. He is a role model as a champion.

“The WBC also recently awarded him with the ‘Heroes for Humanity Award’. This is for the work he and his wife Paris are doing to motivate the world during these difficult times.

“But the WBC has administered the heavyweight division. This has presented unique circumstances and complications in recent years,” added Sulaiman.