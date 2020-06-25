Promoter suggests novel way of concluding Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

📸 Mikey Williams / Mark Robinson

Promoter Frank Warren has warned his counterpart, Eddie Hearn, not to put obstacles in the way of getting Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua over the line.

The BT Sport affiliated Hall of Famer, who works alongside Bob Arum with Fury, wants the finer details sorted out quickly.

Warren even suggested a novel way of deciding who has their name first and other honors of that nature.

“Who walks first? What side of the poster? Just toss a coin,” suggested Warren when speaking with Sky Sports. “Let’s make a list. Here are the 10 points. Spin a coin, whoever wins, you’ve got the first one, he’s got the second one.

“Get it on. Stop putting obstacles in the way. There are no obstacles in the way of this fight.”

On Hearn getting excited about deal already being in place, Warren said the Matchroom boss jumped the gun.

“You say it’s agreed, but nothing is agreed,” he stated. “All that’s agreed is a 50-50 split. There is a mountain of stuff. I’m not wanting it not to happen.

“The way forward is to get everybody to get together, get everyone around the table, and sort it out. That’s how it will be done.”

Talks are set to resume for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua despite the fact WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman clarified Dillian Whyte must be first in line.

One Fury follows through with a contracted trilogy opposite Deontay Wilder, Whyte will get his shot at ‘The Gypsy King’.

This means a delay to the original start date of 2021 for Fury vs Joshua I.







ANTHONY JOSHUA WAIT

“The WBC has consistently confirmed that a mandatory bout between the WBC world heavyweight champion must take place with the mandatory challenger and Interim champion Dillian Whyte. This must take place after Fury vs Wilder III,” Sulaiman told WBN.

Whyte was waited almost 1000 days since becoming number one with the WBC in October 2017.

A win over Robert Helenius gave Whyte the WBC Silver strap and the top spot with the World Boxing Council.

As talk of Fury vs Joshua gathered pace, Whyte launched a grievance with the WBC. This led to Sulaiman making his declaration to WBN this week.