Mike Tyson wanted over HALF A BILLION dollars to fight, says Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury has revealed amazing demands laid down in a Zoom call to Mike Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two in the coming months.

‘The Gypsy King’ was open to the offer of sharing a ring with Tyson, who his father John named him after in the 1980s.

‘Iron’ Mike is looking to get back in action as he approaches his 54th birthday. Despite his advanced years, Tyson is in unbelievable shape.

Fury’s words in a recent interview are now pointing to the fact that Tyson may be simply looking for a payday in a publicity stunt-type event.

“There was talk of it,” Fury said to iFL TV. “His people contacted me. Mike and I had a phone call, it was all real but never materialized.

“Whoever was offering the comeback money to Mike offered us peanuts.

“Mike was talking about £500 million ($620 million) figures but what came back to us on paper was a joke. It was crazy.

“I did have a $10m offer from ESPN to do the fight as an exhibition but I think everyone has moved on now.

“I would have just loved to share the ring with him and move around. But if he had won then people would have said I was rubbish because a 53-year-old beat me. If I had beaten him then I would have been a bully.

“It was a lose-lose situation for me. It was money I didn’t need to fight a man past his best.”







MOVING ON FROM MIKE TYSON

Instead, Fury is moving on to a third fight with Deontay Wilder. Dates are beginning to take shape for the trilogy in Las Vegas by the end of the year.

It’s likely to be between November or December. But WBN understands that due to the coronavirus outbreak and continued hike in US cases, January or February may be more realistic.

Should the United States fail to act and get COVID-19 under control by then, Fury vs Wilder will one hundred percent have to take place outside the country.

