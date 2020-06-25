Frank Warren ‘nailed on’ 2021 Dubois vs Joyce title shot faces 2023 delay

Action Images/Adam Holt

Frank Warren yet again became the first UK promoter out of the blocks when announcing plans for Daniel Dubios vs Joe Joyce taking place on October 24.

The Hall of Fame promoter is eyeing a packed house at the O2 Arena in London and banking on the coronavirus being a thing of the past by then.

Dubois vs Joyce has been in the pipeline since the beginning of the year. Finally, after two postponements, it’s hoped the fight can go ahead.

Beginning his media assault almost immediately, Warren stated the winner of the British, Commonwealth and European heavyweight title bout will be a shoo-in to face Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury in 2021.

Warren said: “It will be a fight to remember and what a boost for British boxing.

“Everyone wants to see it. Lockdown has meant a delay, but we all want the fight to take place in October and we are hopeful that the government will give us the all-clear.

“What a position the winner will be in. They will be nailed on for a world title shot in 2021.”

The winner of this cracker on October 24th will be nailed on for a world title shot in 2021 🥊 #SeekAndDestroy pic.twitter.com/BTd3cBsK2i — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) June 25, 2020

WBN has looked at the current climate in the top division. The chances of this coming to pass are slim-to-none. Here’s why.

Both champions are locked into potentially their next FOUR fights.

Fury, the WBC ruler, has to battle Deontay Wilder before mandatory Dillian Whyte. It’s then been agreed that two encounters with Anthony Joshua for the undisputed crown would be next.

Joshua, who holds all the other marbles, has an even more packed schedule.

AJ has to firstly defeat Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk. If successful, the Olympic gold medalist could then move on to a Fury double.

Therefore, the timeline doesn’t add up. That’s unless Frank Warren is talking about Dubois, or perhaps Joyce, challenging WBA ‘regular’ champion Mahmoud ‘Manuel’ Charr, who basically holds a non-title.

That’s the only way Dubois or Joyce can get a ‘world title’ shot. Despite the fact that many don’t see Charr’s belt as a recognized trinket.







DUBOIS vs JOYCE TITLE TIMELINE

WBC, IBO, IBF, WBA, WBO

Joshua-Pulev (by November 2020)

Fury-Wilder (by Feb 2021)

Joshua-Usyk (by Summer 2021)

Fury/Wilder vs Whyte (by Summer 2021)

Fury/Wilder/Whyte vs AJ/Pulev/Usyk (by end of 2021/early 2022)

Rematch (by end of 2022)

Dubois/Joyce vs Undisputed champion (2023)

