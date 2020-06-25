Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce rearranged for Oct 24, packed O2 Arena eyed

A title-laden domestic clash between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce has been rescheduled for October 24 with a packed house hopefully in attendance.

UK boxing’s heavyweight super-fight between unbeaten KO Kings ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Juggernaut’ will now take place at The 02 Arena, London.

The showdown between British, Commonwealth, WBC Silver, and WBO International champion Dubois and fellow Londoner Joyce, an Olympic Silver medallist, had been scheduled for July 11 but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the date shift.

Government guidelines will continue to be strictly followed but with lockdown being eased promoter Frank Warren is optimistic that the battle, dubbed ‘Seek And Destroy’, will finally take place in October.

Joyce (10-0, 9 KOs) and Dubois (14-0, 13 KOs) are within touching distance of a world title challenge. The winner will be in line to land a mandatory contender’s position with one of the major governing bodies, as well as adding the vacant EBU European Heavyweight Championship to their trophy cabinets.

Dubois, 22, who is ranked number five by the WBO and seven in the latest WBC ratings said: “I’ll be ready to go in October for sure.

“It has been tough during the lockdown. But I have ticked over. I’m back in the Peacock gym helping my sparring partner Dorin Krasmaru get ready for his behind closed doors fight on Frank Warren’s bill on July 10.

“Hopefully in the near future, I will be able to get some good overseas sparring in. I’ll be ready for October 24. So I hope Joe is coming prepared.”

Foe Joyce, 34, won the Commonwealth title in just his fourth fight. His best win came against former WBC world champion Bermane Stiverne via a sixth-round KO in February 2019.

“The London man aims to top that victory when he tackles Dubois. Joyce doesn’t mince his words when discussing his young opponent.

“It was great news to get the new date so I can finally punch up Dubois,” said the Putney man who is already highly ranked by the WBC.

Joyce is ready to rev up his training and added: “Obviously once lockdown started I had a good idea we wouldn’t meet in July. But I was always staying on top of training.

“Now gyms are open for athletes I can kick on. Just keep my focus on the new date. Finally settling the score with Dubois and moving on to a world title fight.”

Existing Daniel Dubois bs Joe Joyce ticket holders who cannot attend the rearranged date can get refunds from their point of purchase.







