WORLD EXCLUSIVE: WBC clarify Tyson Fury franchise, mandatory future

WBN is able to clarify a world exclusive on the final World Boxing Council updated mandatory status of current heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

After some discussion, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman gave formal clarification on whether Fury can face his rival, Anthony Joshua. It’s not news the undisputed proposal had hoped for.

Reports had filled several media column inches on whether Fury would be elevated to ‘Franchise champion’ in order to accommodate Interim champion, Dillian Whyte.

This has now been simplified as Sulaiman informed WBN that Whyte will face the winner of a Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy.

With regard to the question about the WBC and the franchise designation in the heavyweight division posed, Sulaiman exclusively replied to World Boxing News: “I have seen in several media reports.

“There are speculation comments from boxing promoters and members of the media about the World Boxing Council intentions to designate the status of Franchise Champion to WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

“We can clarify to WBN that there’s certainly been zero communication with any party with this request. I have only seen it in the media.

“The World Boxing Council has great respect for our current world champion Tyson Fury. We recognize his impressive victory in capturing the title this past February. He is a role model as a champion.

“The WBC also recently awarded him with the ‘Heroes for Humanity Award’ for the work he and his wife Paris are doing to motivate the world during these difficult times.

“But the WBC has administered the heavyweight division. This has presented unique circumstances and complications in recent years.

“Even our annual convention ruled and ordered on each division. Therefore, it is clear that the rules have to be followed.

“The WBC has consistently confirmed that a mandatory bout between the WBC world heavyweight champion must take place with the mandatory challenger and Interim champion Dillian Whyte. This must take place after Fury vs Wilder III.

“Under those circumstances, and with an order in place, the WBC would not consider a request to elevate anyone in the heavyweight division to Franchise Champion before that division’s mandatory obligations are fulfilled.”







TYSON FURY TWO FIGHTS

Sulaiman’s promise seemingly puts an end to any hopes Fury has of keeping his title. That’s without tackling Wilder and Whyte before Joshua.

Fury and Joshua both now have two obligations. Furthermore, two separate obstacles are now in the way of a possible 2021 undisputed unification.

Wilder and Whyte are in Fury’s future. Whilst Joshua has to contend with Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk.

Any 2021 plans could be pushed back further, as a result.

