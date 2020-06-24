Tyson Fury advisor agrees to step back from negotiations after controversy

📸 Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury has discussed the recent controversy surrounding his advisor with US promoter Bob Arum, coming to an agreement on the future.

After several derogatory reports regarding the involvement of Daniel Kinahan, Fury has ultimately decided to let Arum handle discussions from now on.

Kinahan had been the subject of a mass of publicity after being named as the head of an ‘organized crime’ group by the Irish Government.

Following years of warnings by Irish media, the UK and United States eventually began digging into allegations against Kinahan. He was subsequently dropped as an advisor to Bahrain Sports Group KHK.

Fury has now moved to distance himself from Kinahan amicably, although Arum made sure to mention the now-former Anthony Joshua negotiations handler in glowing terms.

“Over the weekend I’ve had a lot of conversations with Tyson Fury. What we both decided is that myself, Top Rank and Fury will do all negotiations for fights in the future,” Arum told Gareth A. Davies of The Telegraph.

“Whether it’s for Joshua or Wilder or anybody else. We’ve informed Eddie Hearn about that. He knows where to go for the negotiations.

“Tyson and I have had long negotiations about it. That’s the way it’s going to be. This will eliminate a lot of confusion.

“We’ve talked with Dan, who Tyson and I both love and admire and respect. He understands that it’s best the negotiations on Tyson’s side be handled that way.

‘Both Tyson and I have each discussed this with Dan. He is amenable and satisfied. He wished us luck. Dan only wants the best for Tyson Fury.”







TYSON FURY FUTURE

After making moves to become more public with his involvement in the careers of several fighters, including Billy Joe Saunders, Kinahan has seemingly been pushed back into the dark.

The likes of Ben Davison, Johnny Nelson, and many others have championed Kinahan in recent months on social media. But a flood of bad press from the Fury vs Joshua talks have certainly been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Fury is due to face Wilder next. Joshua was expected to follow in 2021.

That was until the WBC recently informed WBN in a world exclusive that Fury must fight Dillian Whyte after Wilder.

