Star boxers to discuss ‘Catskills Clash’ rewind on Facebook this month

On Friday June 26, Star Boxing’s, Facebook live Rewind fight series returns with “Catskills Clash” Rewind starting at 8:00PM ET, LIVE on the Star Boxing Facebook page.

Tune in at starting at 8PM ET as “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (13-0 4KO’s) and RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN” RIVERA (17-0 12KO’s) interact with fans as we rewind some of their thrilling bouts from Resorts World Catskills.

Undefeated super lightweight Anthony Laureano hails from East Hartford, Connecticut, and emulates his moniker, “Action” every time he steps in the ring. Laureano was recognized as the 2018 Connecticut Hall of Fame Fighter of the Year, and is the current ABO America’s Super Lightweight Champion, having defended the title 2 times.

Power punching, undefeated cruiserweight Richie Rivera, hails from Hartford, Connecticut, and is the ABO America’s Cruiserweight Champion, having defended the title 2 times. Rivera packs a punch in both hands and is one of the most active fighters in boxing, having fought 7-times in 2019.

Interact with Laureano and Rivera, as they answer questions direct from the YOU, the fans, via Facebook Live. Get an in-depth look into the mind of a fighter, as each breaks down his strategy and adjustments in real time while watching the action with fans.