24
Jun
2020

‘WTF is wrong wit’ you?’ – Shannon Briggs trolls Klitschko in skimpy pants

World Boxing News 24/06/2020
Shannon Briggs Klitschko

Ralf Notaro / @Klitschko

Shannon Briggs has once again trolled Wladimir Klitschko after the Ukrainian powerhouse posted a picture to social media in his pants.

The former heavyweight champion has had it in for ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ for many years now. Famously following Klitschko around the US and Europe and giving him a tough time.

As Briggs continues the feud, ‘The Cannon’ couldn’t help but react as Klitschko put up a revealing snap with not much covering his modesty.

Klitschko was about to enter a cryotherapy chamber when the long-time top division ruler decided to share the image with his fans.

His old foe, who lost to brother Vitali back in the day, made sure not many will forget it in a hurry.

“I’ve been told I’m cold-blooded. Today that’s true,” said Klitschko, before Briggs fired back with: ” WTF is wrong wit’ you? – You buggin’ #chillchampchill.”

Due to plenty of similar antics, Briggs now has over 350,000 followers on his Instagram account.

Klitschko
@klitschko

SHANNON BRIGGS & KLITSCHKO

Fans joke Shannon Briggs ‘went too far’ with new Klitschko boat prank

Posted on  by World Boxing News

Wladimir Klitschko reported a boat fire to authorities recently as the ex-heavyweight champion enjoyed a vacation in Spain. ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ was seen enjoying his time away until a post on Tuesday revealed dramatic events unfolding on a yacht. Klitschko was rescued by coastguards and luckily nobody was injured. It wasn’t long before overactive […]